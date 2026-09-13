Who Won The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Gateway? Full Race Results

Jesse Love took the checkered flag for the first time in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season on Saturday night at Gateway. With a late pass on Carson Kvapil for the lead, the defending series champion earned the win in the Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog.

The win was the fourth career win for Love, with his latest victory coming in last year’s championship race at Phoenix.

Saturday’s race was the second race of the Chase for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Sheldon Creed finished second on Saturday night and moved into the Chase lead by three points over Justin Allgaier. The driver of the No. 00 entered Gateway within 10 points of Allgaier after winning last week at Darlington.

The race was highlighted by a major pileup on pit road. As the field made their way onto the pit lane at the conclusion of Stage 1, contact between Nicholas Sanchez and Chase driver Rajah Caruth sent both cars around.

Sanchez’s No. 97 car collided with Brent Crews’ No. 19 machine as the latter’s pit crew was servicing the car. The incident blocked pit road as multiple cars came careening into each other. In total, nine cars were involved in the frightening incident.

Thankfully, no one suffered serious injuries.

Corey Day suffered a 33rd-place DNF in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. On a late restart with under 50 laps to go, contact between Day and William Sawalich sent the former spinning down the backstretch and careening into the inside wall.

The two were racing hard coming off turn 2, leading to Salawich door-slamming his No. 18 into Day’s No. 17 Chevrolet. One week prior, the two tangled at Darlington, with contact from Day sent Sawalich crashing.

Following the incident, Day expressed his frustration.

“I think he made himself look stupid enough for me to need to say anything,” Day told The CW.

The wreck also affected the now former points leader Justin Allgaier, who suffered minor damage. However, the driver of the No. 7 managed to rally and finished 13th.

Full NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series results from Gateway

Race Winner

Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Carson Kvapil

Stage 2: Jesse Love

Full race results

Jesse Love (Chase) Sheldon Creed (Chase) Sam Mayer (Chase) Taylor Gray (Chase) Carson Kvapil (Chase) Parker Retzlaff (Chase) Brent Crews Sammy Smith (Chase) Kyle Sieg Jeb Burton Rajah Caruth Dean Thompson Justin Allgaier (Chase) Ryan Sieg Brandon Jones (Chase) William Sawalich Patrick Staropoli Josh Williams Brennan Poole Blain Perkins Mason Maggio Anthony Alfredo Jordan Anderson Ryan Ellis Myatt Snider Josh Bilicki Joey Gase Brad Perez Austin Hill (Chase) Lavar Scott Jeremy Clements Austin J. Hill Corey Day (Chase) Nicholas Sanchez Harrison Burton Dawson Cram

Updated NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series points standings

Here is a look at the updated Chase standings for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after Gateway.

Sheldon Creed – Leader Justin Allgaier (-3) Carson Kvapil (-9) Jesse Love (-16) Austin Hill (-61) Sam Mayer (-61) Sammy Smith (-64) Corey Day (-68) Brandon Jones (-76) Parker Retzlaff (-83) Taylor Gray (-86) Rajah Caruth (-118)

The most significant change in the points is at the top as Allgaier surrenders the lead after Gateway. It is the first time Allgaier has not led the points standings in 2026 since Circuit of The Americas in March, the third race of the season.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next Friday night, September 18 for the third race of the Chase.