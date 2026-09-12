Who’s on the Pole at World Wide Technology Raceway? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results

Joey Logano will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green at World Wide Technology Raceway after delivering the fastest lap in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Logano put the No. 22 Team Penske Ford on the pole with a lap of 32.817 seconds at 137.124 mph, beating Kyle Larson for the top starting spot ahead of Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

Larson qualified second with a 33.093-second lap at 135.980 mph, putting the Hendrick Motorsports driver alongside Logano on the front row.

Ryan Blaney made it two Team Penske cars inside the top three, while Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe completed the top five.

The qualifying results set the field for the second race of NASCAR’s 10-race championship Chase.

Joey Logano Wins NASCAR Cup Pole at World Wide Technology Raceway

Logano’s pole gives Team Penske a strong start to the weekend, with teammate Blaney qualifying third.

Behind the Penske duo, several championship contenders secured spots near the front. Bell qualified fourth, Briscoe fifth and Carson Hocevar sixth. Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Further down the grid, Tyler Reddick qualified 18th, William Byron will start 24th and Shane van Gisbergen qualified 35th.

Here is the complete starting order for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300:

Joey Logano — 32.817 seconds, 137.124 mph Kyle Larson — 33.093 seconds, 135.980 mph Ryan Blaney — 33.113 seconds, 135.898 mph Christopher Bell — 33.145 seconds, 135.767 mph Chase Briscoe — 33.199 seconds, 135.546 mph Carson Hocevar — 33.236 seconds, 135.395 mph Bubba Wallace — 33.246 seconds, 135.355 mph Chase Elliott — 33.259 seconds, 135.302 mph Ty Gibbs — 33.261 seconds, 135.294 mph Denny Hamlin — 33.312 seconds, 135.086 mph Alex Bowman — 33.407 seconds, 134.702 mph Zane Smith — 33.420 seconds, 134.650 mph Austin Cindric — 33.441 seconds, 134.565 mph Ryan Preece — 33.487 seconds, 134.381 mph Daniel Suárez — 33.492 seconds, 134.360 mph Josh Berry — 33.503 seconds, 134.316 mph AJ Allmendinger — 33.547 seconds, 134.140 mph Tyler Reddick — 33.557 seconds, 134.100 mph Connor Zilisch — 33.572 seconds, 134.040 mph Ross Chastain — 33.583 seconds, 133.996 mph Chris Buescher — 33.607 seconds, 133.901 mph Austin Dillon — 33.624 seconds, 133.833 mph Brad Keselowski — 33.689 seconds, 133.575 mph William Byron — 33.700 seconds, 133.531 mph Erik Jones — 33.713 seconds, 133.480 mph Cole Custer — 33.725 seconds, 133.432 mph Austin Hill — 33.768 seconds, 133.262 mph John Hunter Nemechek — 33.810 seconds, 133.097 mph Michael McDowell — 33.878 seconds, 132.830 mph Cody Ware — 33.926 seconds, 132.642 mph Noah Gragson — 33.934 seconds, 132.610 mph Ty Dillon — 33.943 seconds, 132.575 mph Riley Herbst — 34.062 seconds, 132.112 mph Todd Gilliland — 34.065 seconds, 132.100 mph Shane van Gisbergen — 34.186 seconds, 131.633 mph Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 34.215 seconds, 131.521 mph

NASCAR Heads Into Second Chase Race

Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 carries immediate championship implications as the Cup Series continues its 10-race Chase.

Logano enters the weekend eighth in the championship standings after the opening Chase race at Darlington. Now he will have clean air and the preferred starting position when the field takes the green flag at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway.

Several of the drivers currently ahead of him in the championship will also start near the front, including Bell, Blaney and Briscoe.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. ET at World Wide Technology Raceway.