NASCAR Adds Another Founding Partner for Chicago Street Race

The first-ever Chicago Street Race is just over one month away, and NASCAR continues to put in work. The latest move is bringing in Xfinity as one of the three founding partners.

The longtime NASCAR partner announced the news on May 25 ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Xfinity issued a press release and confirmed that it will join McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of the Chicago Street Race weekend on July 1-2.

“Over the last nine years, NASCAR and Xfinity have become intrinsically linked, and this announcement represents the next step in that proud partnership,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, SVP, Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our wonderful Founding Partners like Xfinity to a global audience of millions in a brand-new setting here in Chicago.”

Xfinity Takes Over 1 Specific Portion of the Track

As a founding partner, Xfinity will have a major presence around the street circuit. There will be branding in numerous areas, and the company will have presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

Xfinity will also have a heavy presence in one specific portion of the track. Turn 10 will be called the Xfinity 10G Turn, which advertises the Xfinity 10G Network.

“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President.

“The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” added Matt Lederer, Vice President, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Xfinity Has Expanded its Presence in NASCAR

Xfinity is a newer addition to the NASCAR partner lineup, all things considered. The company took over as the entitlement partner of the second-tier racing series at the start of the 2015 season after Nationwide shifted its motorsports focus.

Xfinity is now in its ninth season as the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series after signing a landmark 10-year deal, which will expire at the end of the 2024 season.

Xfinity has continued to hand out bonuses to drivers through its Dash 4 Cash program while drivers such as Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, and Ty Gibbs have won the championship.

Xfinity expanded its presence in NASCAR ahead of the 2020 season. The company became a Premier Partner in December 2019 while joining Coca-Cola, Busch, and Geico.

This deal included primary sponsorship of the playoff elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. What was the First Data 500 in 2019 became the Xfinity 500 in 2020. This is the race that Chase Elliott won to secure his spot in the championship four.