Xfinity Series Driver Arrested, Faces Multiple Assault Charges

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Carson Ware was arrested on Wednesday, October 20. According to Rowan County (N.C.) public records, he faces charges of assault on a female, simple assault, and injury to personal property. Rowan County Sheriff’s records show he was given a $1,000 bond.

SS Green Light Racing has indefinitely suspended Ware following the arrest. The 21-year-old son of car owner Rick Ware was set to drive the No. 17 SS Green Light Racing entry during the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, October 23. Garrett Smithley will now replace him.

“This morning we became aware of a situation that involved Carson Ware,” SS Green Light Racing said in a statement. “Upon further information, we have indefinitely suspended Carson Ware as a driver at SS Green Light Racing. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation as the facts come to light. At this time, Garrett Smithley will be the driver for the No. 17 entry at Kansas Speedway.”

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware,” Rick Ware said in a statement. “At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.”

NASCAR Also Took Action After the Arrest

NASCAR confirmed to FOX Sports writer Bob Pockrass and other media members that it has indefinitely suspended Ware following the October 20 arrest. According to NBC Sports, the NASCAR Rule Book states that a NASCAR member can receive an indefinite suspension for the following:

“Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Ware Has Made 9 Combined Starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

The North Carolina native made his Xfinity Series debut during the 2020 season, suiting up for three races. He controlled the No. 07 entry for SS Green Light Racing during races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Pocono Raceway. His best finish was 20th at Pocono on June 28.

Ware returned to the Xfinity Series in 2021, and he made six starts in the first 30 weeks. He drove the No. 17 entry at Pocono Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Ware also made starts in the No. 74 and No. 52 entries at Darlington Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Ware also made one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series during the 2019 season. He controlled the No. 33 Reaume Brother Racing Toyota at Phoenix Raceway and finished 33rd after an electrical issue brought his day to an early end.

