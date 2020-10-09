NBA Legend Belittles Kevin Durant, Stint With Warriors

NBA analyst, basketball Hall-of-Fame legend Charles Barkley is fascinated by what’s happening in Brooklyn, but it’s not in a good way.

The longtime TNT broadcaster joined the Dan Patrick Show this week and had plenty to say about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, including the duo’s recent remarks made in response to the Nets hiring hall-of-fame point guard Steve Nash as head coach. However, what certainly stood out the most from Barkley’s interview was hearing the legendary power forward question Durant’s championship pedigree.

Durant, who signed with the Golden State Warriors, a team that was only one year removed from hoisting a title in 2015, at the time, earned back-to-back NBA titles with the Warriors in 2017, 2018. For that, Barkley discredits Durant as the team’s sole leader throughout those back-to-back title runs with the Warriors.

“Kevin Durant is still a bus driver until he wins one in Brooklyn,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley: ‘No Idea What The Hell Is Going On In Brooklyn’

As of right now, Sir Charles isn’t convinced that’s going to happen anytime soon.

“I have no idea what the hell is going on in Brooklyn,” Barkley told Patrick when the topic of Durant and Irving’s controversial comments were brought up. Durant and Irving recently opened up about their new head coach on Durant’s The ETCs podcast.

“It’s just like, no, I need somebody that’s going to understand that I am a human being first,” Irving said on the podcast. “I serve my community and where I come from first, and then basketball is something I come and do every single day because I love it, and also because I have the right ingredients of people around to come in and do my job at a high level. And I know that they’ll hold me accountable to that level.

“It’s no disrespect to Kenny or any other coach I’ve played with but it’s just that Steve coming in at this moment and then following up and putting together a great coaching core, was going to make us more successful.”

Barkley: ‘That Was One Of The Craziest Things I’ve Ever Heard An NBA Player Say’

Irving went on about Nash’s head coaching position.

“Now he’s the head coach,” Irving added. “And I think it’s also going to change the way we see coaches. I don’t really see us having a ‘head’ coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach.”

Irving’s words shocked Barkley.

“That was one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard an NBA player say,” Barkley said. “I have no idea – I mean that was flat-out crazy.”

Barkley’s certainly intrigued by how things have unfolded, thus far, this early into Brooklyn’s off-season, and is looking forward to how Durant and Irving will respond to the pressure because he doesn’t think the first season will end well for the Nets.

“I think it’s going to be a bad fascinating,” Barkley said. “I think either of those guys – they’re lucky they don’t play for the Knicks. But I think because they’re so high-profile, and because of all the things Kyrie has said the past couple years, they’re going to get the same amount of attention that the Knicks get, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

