2025 NBA Draft’s Most Underrated Player Is from the SEC

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25, 2025, as this year’s class features many superstar athletes who will have the ability to change the fortunes of a franchise. Auburn Tigers Tahaad Pettiford is considered to be one of the best point guards in the draft. Unfortunately, Pettiford is being overlooked by many people in the draft.

In a draft class dominated by size, scoring wings, and international hype, it’s easy for a traditional floor general to slip through the cracks. He may not have eye-popping athleticism or viral highlight reels, but what he does have is what every winning team needs which is grit.

He’s a very good guard and can bring a lot to an NBA team for sure. He’s very explosive, he makes the right plays. He’s young, but he can grow into a very good young player,” said former teammate Johni Broome.

Many people like his game as he can shoot the ball really well from the floor and he was one of the better shooters in college basketball last season.

“I like his game. I didn’t know he was that explosive. He can shoot. I rock with him,” said Dink Pate.

“I think he’s a really good, smart defender, and his ability to score the rock is great,” said Drake Powell.

Pettiford is a natural floor general

Pettiford reads defenses like a seasoned vet. Elite in pick-and-roll decisions and rarely turns the ball over. He is a natural playmaker with an ability to thread the needle as he keeps the offense flowing and finds shooters in stride. Pettiford’s biggest strength is that he is a vocal leader and that always needed on the floor. He is vocal, engaged, and battle-tested and his teammates play harder when he’s on the court. Pettiford was able to earn minutes because of his willingness to play team basketball and be an efficient leader. He has a great opportunity to be a good NBA player because of his willingness to grow as a basketball player.

A good college career

He averaged 11.6ppg and 3.0 assists during his freshman season. In a recent article by ESPN Jeff Borzello describes what scouts see in the freshman:

After starting just one game as a freshman at Auburn, Pettiford had a real chance to move the needle at the combine — and he took full advantage. He had impressive athletic testing and was the best player in his team’s first scrimmage, finishing with 23 points and eight assists. The performance didn’t earn him a first-round projection, though, rising only from No. 39 to No. 37 between ESPN’s pre-combine and post-combine mock drafts.

He’s not the top headline, and he might not even be a first-round lock in the Draft, but he can be a difference-maker on any team. If you ask any scout who’s watched the film, they’ll tell you the same thing: that this point guard is the most underrated player in the NBA Draft.