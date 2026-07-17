Adam Silver Admits NBA Won’t Finalize Schedule Without LeBron James Free Agency Decision

LeBron James is on the hot seat. As he gets set to enter his record-breaking, NBA season No. 24, his impending free agency decision isn’t only impacting his friends and family.

Multiple NBA teams, owners, and general managers alike are hoping James chooses their franchise to suit up for come the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. At the same time, the NBA’s commissioner, Adam Silver, is not so secretly anticipating James’ decision as well.

Silver, who has been the commissioner of the league since 2014, has seemingly never been afraid to speak his mind on his feelings toward the league or the players who occupy each roster. And while it’s hard to imagine one player holds enough weight to impact the landscape of the entire league, and it’s schedule, it appears James carries such a burden.

Adam Silver Makes Honest Revelation on LeBron James Decision

Silver gave his honest opinion on James’ free agency decision in an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit in New York. Silver admitted the league won’t be able to release it’s schedule for the upcoming season until James makes his decision.

“The way I think about it is, we have to finish up the schedule. And where LeBron plays will affect the schedule. So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision,” Silver said.

James, who is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, and is the all-time leading points scorer in NBA history, among other records, has long been considered one of the greatest players to ever play the game. It appears he will be afforded all the time he desires to makes his free agency decision. And while Silver has now publicly admitted he’d appreciate that decision sooner rather than later, Silver also acknowledged he has no inside information whatsoever.

“The direct answer is, I have no inside information,” Silver said.

Silver Acknowledges Preferred Landing Spots Exist for James

Silver, however, didn’t hold back when asked if he preferred certain landing spots or storylines over others for James.

“There’s certain stories that I prefer over others…Let’s admit that’s a great storyline,” Silver said about James potentially going back home to play for the Cavaliers.

The other scenario Silver addressed is the possibility of James keeping his talents out West, taking them to the Warriors to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“He played for Steve Kerr for the Olympic team. He’s close to Draymond (Green). Playing with Steph (Curry) is wonderful…LeBron’s career is complete. I think, on his behalf, whatever that storyline is, I think he should go somewhere there’s going to be true joy around the game,” Silver said.

Ultimately, Silver believes James has been an incredible ambassador for the game of basketball, and he deserves the time and space to make the best decision possible for himself and his family.

“It’s amazing what he’s done for the sport, for the league, and he deserves exactly what the opportunities that were presented to him to be able to make his own decision on what’s best for him and his family. But, as I said, I think on behalf of the league, I think there are certain storylines that may be better than others,” Silver said.