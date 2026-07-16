Warriors Get New LeBron James Decision Timeline

The Golden State Warriors may not have much longer to wait.

Appearing Thursday at the CNBC and Boardroom Game Plan Summit after a live taping of his Mind the Game podcast with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton at Fanatics Fest in New York, LeBron James offered his clearest indication yet that his free-agency decision is nearing.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

The brief comment marked the strongest public hint yet that the four-time NBA MVP is closing in on a decision after more than two weeks of free agency.

For the Warriors, who remain among the teams pursuing James after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to continue his career elsewhere, the countdown may finally be entering its final stage.

Warriors Still Await LeBron James’ Decision

Earlier Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on The Pat McAfee Show that James has gathered all the information he needs before making what would be one of the biggest decisions of his career.

“As far as LeBron James, I don’t know if I’m waiting on bated breath right now or this week potentially,” Charania said. “But I think as we get into next week, I do think this process is getting closer and closer to the end here.”

Charania said James has spent the past two weeks receiving recruiting pitches from front offices across the league through his longtime agent, Rich Paul.

“LeBron James has all the information that he needs to make a decision,” Charania said. “All the GMs, the owners, the presidents, they’ve all made their pitch through Rich Paul.”

Some teams went beyond traditional recruiting efforts.

“They’ve even sent multiple different owners and GMs, about three to five, who have sent voice memos to him via Rich Paul,” Charania added.

Charania again listed the Warriors among the five teams still pursuing James, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State has remained one of the league’s most intriguing potential landing spots because of the opportunity to pair James with longtime rival Stephen Curry and close friend Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry Partnership Continues to Appeal

While James has remained tight-lipped about his next destination, Charania explained why Golden State continues to hold genuine appeal despite the uncertainty surrounding its roster.

“That’s exactly why this has been so appealing for LeBron James,” Charania said. “Being able to play with Steph, being able to play with Draymond, being able to finish your career at a place where you’re playing with other legends, Hall of Famers, guys that know the game, guys that have the same understanding and culture environment that he wants to be a part of.”

The possibility of seeing James and Curry share the same backcourt has captivated the basketball world for years.

Curry, 38, enters the final guaranteed season of his current contract and is expected to sign another extension with Golden State. Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6 million player option earlier this offseason but is widely expected to return on a new multiyear contract after giving the Warriors additional financial flexibility during James’ free agency.

Golden State also secured head coach Steve Kerr with a two-year, $35 million extension, keeping the franchise’s championship core intact as it pursues another title.

Championship Outlook Could Decide Warriors’ Fate

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According to Charania, however, Golden State’s biggest selling point also comes with its biggest question.

“The issue, I think, when you look at that team with the Warriors, is that team, if he’s there, is that team good enough?” Charania said. “And I think that’s the big question.”

Charania said James’ decision will ultimately come down to more than friendships or off-the-court opportunities.

“Happiness is the word of the day in terms of LeBron James,” Charania said. “But what encapsulates happiness? It’s a bunch of things. It’s being on a team that has a chance to compete. It’s giving yourself an opportunity to win and win big.”

That desire to maximize James’ championship chances is why, according to Charania, Golden State entered the offseason hoping to add another established star alongside Curry, Green and James.

“The big thing with the Warriors was packaging LeBron James with another star player,” Charania said. “That’s when you would get LeBron James’ attention.”

Charania said the Warriors envisioned trying to build a star-studded core that included Anthony Davis, noting the longtime relationship between the two superstars.

“We know the relationship between AD and LeBron goes deep,” Charania said. “Are you able to get that done?”

While Golden State has yet to land another marquee player, James’ latest public comments suggest the wait for his decision is nearing its end.

The Warriors now know they may not have to wait much longer to find out whether James believes their championship culture — and their current roster — offer the right stage for what could be the final chapter of his historic NBA career.