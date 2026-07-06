Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade For NBA Champion Guard

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced their trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Aaron Wiggins.

The 27-year-old had spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Thunder.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 65 games.

Via Hawks.com: “The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for two future second-round draft picks, it was announced today.”

Looking At Wiggins

Wiggins played three seasons of college basketball at Maryland.

He averaged 14.5 points per contest during his junior season.

The Thunder selected him with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wiggins turned himself into a very solid role player for the Thunder, as he helped them win the 2025 NBA Championship.

His career averages are 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range in 339 games.

He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

@TrifectaSport: “END OF AN ERA: Aaron Wiggins’ Thunder journey comes to a close. ⚡ From the 55th pick to NBA champion. Energy. Shooting. Versatility. Winning plays. Aaron Wiggins helped build Oklahoma City’s championship culture. Nothing but respect. Wishing him success in Atlanta. 💙”

@LiveFrmCarolina: “Hawks got Aaron Wiggins and SGA cousin. They’re Okc-South at this point tbh.”

@Thund3rJack: “From the 55th pick to an impact player on a championship team. Aaron Wiggins is one of my favorite players of all time. I am hurt to not be able to watch you on this team anymore but am excited to keep cheering for you.”

Looking At The Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.