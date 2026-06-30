Atlanta Hawks Bring Back Key Reserve

The Atlanta Hawks are bringing back a key reserve next season as they have signed a new contract with center Jock Landale.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday, hours before free agency officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, that the Hawks have re-signed Landale to a one-year, $14 million deal.

“Free agent center Jock Landale intends to sign a one-year, $14 million deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Landale had a strong finish after being traded to the Hawks, averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, and his agents Sammy Wloszczowski and Mike Lelchitski of SIG Sports finalized the deal Tuesday,” Charania wrote on X.

According to NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the Hawks will have to use almost their entire MLE to re-sign Landale.

“The Hawks will use nearly their entire $15 million mid-level exception to sign Jock Landale to this contract. His Non Bird rights are too low for him to receive this without the MLE. Going rate for premium reserve big men is $14 million annually between him and Robert Williams,” Gozlan wrote on X.

The Hawks will use nearly their entire $15 million mid-level exception to sign Jock Landale to this contract. His Non Bird rights are too low for him to receive this without the MLE. Going rate for premium reserve big men is $14 million annually between him and Robert Williams. https://t.co/vLdrkj0Drz — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2026

Jock Landale Was a Key Reserve for the Hawks

After the Hawks picked up Landale at the NBA trade deadline, he played a role as a key reserve for the team, playing in 23 games for Atlanta and averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.

With the Hawks needing additional big man depth, and with Landale playing well for the team down the stretch, it makes sense for the Hawks to bring him back on a new contract, and Atlanta GM Onsi Saleh got the deal done before the player hit unrestricted free agency.

Jock Landale’s NBA Career

Landale is a 30-year-old Australian native who entered the NBA in 2021 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. Since then, he has played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies before finishing this past season in Atlanta.

In 289 career NBA games over the course of five seasons, Landale has averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while being an energy big off the bench who is also well-liked by his teammates and is a fan favorite.