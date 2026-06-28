Los Angeles Lakers Interested in Stretch Big Man Ahead of Free Agency: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active in free agency this offseason. They are on the clock to improve their roster around Luka Doncic, who is entering the first year of a three-year contract extension.

The Lakers already secured Austin Reaves by signing him to a four-year, $185 million contract. They have a bit of cap space even after Reaves’ new deal, but it all depends on how much they are willing to pay to retain players like LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do to improve their roster. They need a new starting center, who could play both sides of the ball, an athletic wing, more shooting and bench depth.

Los Angeles Lakers Linked To Australian Big Man

One of the prime center free agents this offseason is Jock Landale, who spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks. Landale is a skilled big man known for his ability to knock down the 3-point shot. He’s a very good rebounder and has some moves in the post.

Landale is not known for his defense, but he’s capable of providing relief as a backup center.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the interested teams in Landale this coming free agency. The Lakers will have to battle teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers for his signature.

The Hawks are also reportedly looking to bring him back to shore up their frontcourt. He was fantastic for Atlanta upon his arrival at the trade deadline, but he ended up missing the playoffs due to an ankle injury.

In 68 games last season for the Grizzlies and Hawks, Landale averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 51.5% from the field, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

The Lakers have also been linked to other centers like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Myles Turner, Robert Williams III and Mitchell Robinson.

Jock Landale Getting Big Payday

After a solid first two seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns, Jock Landale landed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2023.

However, only the first season of the contract was guaranteed, and he was waived after his second year with the Rockets. He immediately bounced back this season, posting career highs for two teams.

Peter Brown of Basketball Australia predicted that Landale is going to get paid this summer. Brown projected his salary to be in the range of $10 to $14 million, though it could reach an annual salary of $18 million if a bidding war among teams happens.

At 30 years old, Landale is entering his prime and has already established himself as one of the best backup centers in the league.