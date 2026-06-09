Daniel Gafford Trade Idea Gives Atlanta Hawks Frontcourt Depth

The Atlanta Hawks played well in the first three games of their first-round series against the New York Knicks. They were up 2-1 on the Knicks and looked like they were on their way to an upset.

However, the Knicks found their groove in Game 4 and never looked back. They won the next three games to eliminate the Hawks. They also swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for the Hawks, their main priority is to shore up their frontcourt, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. They were punished by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in the playoffs, mainly in the rebounding department.

Daniel Gafford Trade Idea Gives Hawks Frontcourt Depth

Onyeka Okongwu was fantastic for the Hawks as their starter, with Jock Landale looking like one of the best backup centers behind him. Landale missed the playoffs due to injury, exposing the Hawks’ frontcourt depth.

One way to help solve the problem is via trade, with Rohan Roman of Sports Illustrated proposing the acquisition of Daniel Gafford from the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s how the trade idea looks like:

Hawks receive: Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall

Mavericks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2030 second-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick

“Gafford would be a very interesting player for the Hawks to acquire,” Roman wrote. “He was hampered by injuries last season and didn’t play very well, but his rebounding stayed solid despite his diminished form. … He’s a typical rim-runner on offense, which should be fine since he can work off Jalen Johnson’s gravity.”

Gafford was limited to just 55 games this season, averaging 9.5, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks. He started 44 games, but he was only limited to 21.7 minutes per night. As for Naji Marshall, he’s a very solid player who could provide a lot off the bench.

Jonathan Kuminga has a team option for next season and played really well since he was acquired from the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks have enough wings to part ways with Kuminga, with Marshall taking over his spot.

Daniel Gafford Provides Update on Ankle Injury

Speaking to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, Daniel Gafford provided an update on his ankle injury that hampered him this season. Gafford is progressing well, and he expects to be ready for next season.

“I’m getting there.” Gafford said. “The rehab is good, I’m staying consistent. I want to take it one step at a time, I don’t want to rush anything. Whenever I get back on the court, do all the workouts and stuff like that, I’m gonna be 100 percent healthy before I even get back on the floor. So that’s the main focus for me.”

Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year, $54.4 million contract extension he signed last summer. He seems to be a valuable asset for Masai Ujiri’s plans to build around Cooper Flagg.