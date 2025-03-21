Hawks’ Capela to Miss Remainder of Season

The Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is set to miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a hand injury.

Capela was revealed to have a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, which will be reevaluated in three to four weeks, which effectively ends his regular season. With the Hawks currently in the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, there’s a chance he can return in the Playoffs if the team is able to win in the Play-in tournament.

Capela has been in a downswing this season, as the center shows signs of slowing down. After seven consecutive seasons of averaging a double double with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds, Capela fell short of both, averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Even his defensive efficiency dropped, as he averaged a single block per game, which is his lowest since his rookie season.

The Hawks are currently in the mix for a Play-in tournament appearance. The 33-36 Hawks are currently in the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, with an almost 10 game cushion between them and falling into the bottom of the conference.

The Hawks had benched Capela earlier this season in favor of young big Onyeka Okongwu, who has filled the starter role. Capela has remained a valuable fit and presence to the Hawks, who have seen a number of exits this season. While not a starter, Capela provides great depth and leadership to the Atlanta front court and someone the Hawks will miss as they make a play-off push.

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Golden State Warriors on March 22nd.