Hawks Linked to Hometown All-Star as Trade Rumors Grow

The Atlanta Hawks may have emerged as one of the most intriguing potential destinations for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown should the Celtics ever decide to explore trade possibilities this offseason.

While NBA insider Jake Fischer stressed Tuesday that Boston has not shown any indication it is actively shopping Brown, the longtime league reporter identified Atlanta as one of several teams keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Atlanta is Jaylen Brown’s hometown,” Fischer said on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream. “I think that’s a spot that he would potentially have interest in going to.”

The comments add another layer to growing speculation surrounding Brown’s future after Boston’s disappointing postseason exit and a summer that could force the Celtics to make difficult roster decisions.

Jaylen Brown Has Previously Opened Door to Hawks Possibility

Brown’s connection to Atlanta extends beyond trade speculation.

The four-time All-Star grew up in Marietta, Georgia, and hinted last September that playing for the Hawks someday is not out of the question.

“You never know,” Brown said during a radio appearance in Atlanta when asked whether fans could eventually see him in a Hawks uniform.

When radio host Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan responded that Atlanta fans would love to see it happen, Brown smiled.

“I think my grandma would too,” Brown said. “You never know, we’ll see.”

Those 2025 comments have resurfaced as Fischer’s report places Atlanta among teams monitoring the Celtics star.

Hawks Have Built One of NBA’s Most Flexible Rosters

Unlike many contenders, Atlanta enters the offseason with significant financial flexibility and draft capital.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Hawks are “in as good a financial shape as any playoff team.”

The January trade that sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert dramatically reshaped Atlanta’s roster construction.

Following the move, the Hawks developed one of the league’s best defensive units and finished with the fourth-best record in the NBA after the All-Star break, trailing only San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Boston.

Atlanta went 27-15 after Jan. 11 while ranking eighth defensively and establishing a new identity built around size, versatility and transition play.

The Hawks also have a young core already in place featuring All-Star Jalen Johnson, 2026 Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu.

Draft Picks Could Fuel Blockbuster Pursuit

If Atlanta chooses to pursue a star, the franchise possesses resources few teams can match.

The Hawks own the No. 8 pick in this month’s NBA Draft from New Orleans, a 2026 first-round pick from Cleveland and multiple future first-round selections.

Atlanta also remains well below the luxury tax and could retain access to the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

Fischer noted that the Hawks are not expected to enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, potentially leaving room for another superstar pursuit if Brown ever becomes available.

“There are teams that are going to call and try,” Fischer said.

Celtics Continue Publicly Supporting Brown

For now, Brown remains a cornerstone of Boston’s future.

The 2024 Finals MVP averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season while helping the Celtics win 56 games despite Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles recovery.

Celtics president Brad Stevens recently pushed back on speculation regarding Brown’s future.

“He has not expressed those frustrations to me,” Stevens said following the Celtics’ playoff exit.

Brown echoed that sentiment.

“I love Boston,” he said. “If it was up to me, I’d play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

Still, with Atlanta possessing hometown appeal, financial flexibility and a rapidly improving roster, Fischer’s report suggests the Hawks could become a team worth watching if Brown’s situation changes in the months ahead.