Hawks Land Jaylen Brown in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal

The Atlanta Hawks have been searching for a franchise-altering star to accelerate their rise in the Eastern Conference, and a new blockbuster trade proposal would give them exactly that.

In his latest NBA mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley outlined a three-team trade that would send Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown and New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi to Atlanta in one of the most ambitious offseason scenarios proposed so far.

The deal would see the Hawks part with Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, a future first-round pick and a future pick swap in exchange for Brown, a four-time All-Star who delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2025-26.

Jaylen Brown Would Give Hawks the Star They Need

Under Buckley’s proposal, Atlanta would receive Brown and Missi, while Boston would land Trey Murphy III, Onyeka Okongwu, Kevon Looney and a 2030 first-round pick swap. New Orleans would acquire the No. 8 overall pick, Kuminga via sign-and-trade, Risacher and a 2028 first-round selection.

“The Hawks might be willing to pay a premium for Brown, a Georgia native, since their young core looks ready to fly but probably needs a top-shelf talent to really take off,” Buckley wrote.

Brown would immediately become Atlanta’s premier offensive option.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Brown elevated his game and carried Boston for extended stretches. The 28-year-old averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

For an Atlanta team seeking a dependable half-court scorer and proven playoff performer to complement first-time All-Star Jalen Johnson, Brown checks virtually every box.

Hometown Connection Adds Intrigue

The proposal arrives just days after NBA insider Jake Fischer identified Atlanta as one of several teams league observers are monitoring as a potential Brown destination.

“Atlanta is Jaylen Brown’s hometown,” Fischer said recently in his Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream. “I think that’s a spot that he would potentially have interest in going to.”

Brown’s Georgia roots have long fueled speculation about a possible homecoming, particularly as the Hawks continue building around Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and their emerging young core.

Unlike many rebuilding teams, Atlanta appears closer to contention than development, making a proven star like Brown an attractive target.

Atlanta Hawks Would Pay Significant Price

The largest obstacle would be the cost.

Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, remains one of Atlanta’s most valuable long-term assets despite a disappointing sophomore season. His usage rate dipped from 21.6 percent as a rookie to 17.7 percent while the Hawks fielded a more competitive roster.

Kuminga also represents a gamble with upside. After arriving from Golden State, he averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22 appearances for Atlanta, including the playoffs.

The Hawks would also be giving up Okongwu, who solidified himself as the franchise’s starting center by averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 80 games, including the postseason.

Yves Missi Could Replace Onyeka Okongwu

One reason Atlanta might consider the deal is Missi’s untapped potential.

The Pelicans center averaged just 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while playing behind Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III and Derik Queen. However, his per-36-minute numbers paint a more promising picture: 10.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.4 combined steals and blocks.

Missi could provide the defensive upside and rim protection Atlanta would need if Okongwu were included in a blockbuster package.

Whether the Celtics would seriously entertain moving Brown remains uncertain. Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens has repeatedly expressed confidence in Brown’s future with the organization.

Still, as trade speculation continues to swirl around the Celtics this offseason, proposals like Buckley’s illustrate just how aggressive teams such as Atlanta could become if Brown ever becomes available.