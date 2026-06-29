Hawks Make $24.3 Million Jonathan Kuminga Decision

The Atlanta Hawks have officially made one of their biggest offseason decisions.

The Hawks are declining Jonathan Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, making the former Golden State Warriors lottery pick an unrestricted free agent, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Monday.

The move ends weeks of speculation surrounding Kuminga’s future after Atlanta acquired him from Golden State in February. Rather than guaranteeing him one of the NBA’s largest one-year salaries, the Hawks will now have the flexibility to negotiate a new multiyear contract at a lower annual value—or allow the 23-year-old forward to sign elsewhere.

For a front office reshaping its roster around franchise cornerstone Jalen Johnson, the decision reflects a commitment to financial flexibility while continuing to build toward long-term contention.

Hawks Continue Building Around Jalen Johnson

Atlanta has been one of the NBA’s busiest teams this offseason.

The Hawks re-signed veteran guard CJ McCollum, acquired versatile wing Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder and added three prospects in the NBA Draft: Houston guard Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, St. John’s forward-center Zuby Ejiofor at No. 23 and North Carolina center Henri Veesaar after trading up with the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the No. 52 selection.

Each move has reinforced the franchise’s new direction following the trade of Trae Young.

Jalen Johnson has emerged as Atlanta’s centerpiece, and every major roster decision is now being evaluated through the lens of maximizing the versatile forward’s prime years.

Kuminga’s contract decision represented one of the final major financial questions entering free agency.

The Hawks answered it by prioritizing flexibility.

Hawks Keep Door Open for Jonathan Kuminga Return

Declining the option does not necessarily signal the end of Kuminga’s tenure in Atlanta.

Instead, it creates another pathway.

The Hawks can now attempt to negotiate a longer-term agreement at a more team-friendly salary while maintaining financial flexibility elsewhere on the roster.

That possibility had been building for weeks.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto previously reported Atlanta had canvassed the league to gauge Kuminga’s trade value while noting that league sources still viewed a return to the Hawks as “a real possibility.”

The Athletic’s John Hollinger later projected Atlanta would decline the option, arguing that his BORD$ valuation system estimated Kuminga’s value well below the $24.3 million figure attached to the option.

Monday’s decision ultimately reflected that evaluation.

Former Warriors Lottery Pick Showed Promise

Kuminga never fully established a consistent role after arriving from Golden State, but he flashed the athleticism that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In 36 regular-season games with Atlanta, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.

He also elevated his play during stretches of the postseason, averaging 12.6 points in the playoffs and delivering two of his strongest performances against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, scoring a combined 40 points in two Hawks victories.

Even so, his role under coach Quin Snyder fluctuated throughout the season, mirroring many of the same inconsistencies that limited his development during four years with the Warriors.

Financial Flexibility Wins Out

Atlanta’s decision ultimately came down to value rather than potential.

The Hawks still believe in Kuminga’s upside. What they declined was a $24.3 million commitment for a player who had yet to establish himself as an indispensable part of the rotation.

By making Kuminga an unrestricted free agent, Atlanta gains the flexibility to pursue a more affordable multiyear contract while preserving additional cap space to continue strengthening the roster around Johnson.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the move will allow the Hawks to gain access to the full $15 million non-tax midlevel exception, with center still their top priority, while still $27 million below the tax and $35 million under the first apron.

If another team offers Kuminga a richer deal, the Hawks will have the financial freedom to pivot elsewhere.

If the market develops more slowly, Atlanta could still bring him back on terms that better fit its long-term vision.

Either outcome aligns with the franchise’s broader objective.

The Hawks are no longer simply assembling talent. Every move is now about constructing the best possible roster around Jalen Johnson as Atlanta enters a new era following the Trae Young trade.