TRADE: Atlanta Hawks Acquire NBA Champion From Oklahoma City Thunder

On Sunday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks.

Wiggins had spent all five seasons of his pro career with Oklahoma City.

He finished last year with averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range in 65 games.

Charania wrote: “The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send guard Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks (Atlanta’s in 2030 and the least favorable of Hawks/Lakers in 2032), sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Bobby Marks: “Atlanta has a $11M trade exception that was created in the Luke Kennard trade this past February. Because they are $9.1M under the first apron hard cap, this trade likely will need to wait until July 6. Aaron Wiggins has 3 years left on his contract 2026-27: $9.2M 2027-28: $8.3M 2028-29: $8.3M (T)”

Brad Rowland: “Source confirms the Hawks have agreed to trade for Aaron Wiggins. Of note, Wiggins will be absorbed using the Luke Kennard trade exception. Also, I’m told the trade may not be official until the moratorium is over so could be waiting a long time for an official announcement.”

Keith Smith: “I like Aaron Wiggins for the Hawks. Another solid wing in the mix. But I have to wonder: What does this mean for Zaccharie Risacher?”

Andrew Schlecht: “Bummed about Wiggins getting traded from the Thunder Huge developmental win for the Thunder after drafting him 55th overall Made a huge impact on their title run, and was always a huge part of their locker room. He will have a chance to make a huge impact on the Hawks. Great get for them”

Kevin Chouinard: “Wiggins is a good defender who has three years left on a 5/45 deal that was set up to descend in value instead of the usual increases.”

Jeremy Woo: “Draft implications of this deal: the Thunder were staring at a roster crunch and now have a simpler pathway to make both of their first-round selections, (12 and 17) if they want to go that route.”

Hawks Last Season

The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in six games).