Hawks Trade the Motherload for Franchise Cornerstone in Bold Trade Idea

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Knicks more than anyone else this past postseason. It was a step forward for them as a franchise, despite the fact that they traded their face of the franchise. Yet, the pieces they kept were good enough to win two postseason games.

Despite the success, several other teams in the Eastern Conference will be getting better next season. Atlanta has to find a way to keep up with them. That means getting a new face of the franchise who can help lead them. They have assets to make a trade to get that player.

This trade idea would see them add Jaylen Brown as the face of the franchise, but at a high cost.

Hawks Trade Proposal Brings in Jaylen Brown

Here is the full trade idea, built by the Spotrac trade machine:

Hawks receive: Jaylen Brown

Celtics receive: CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher, 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks

Boston would need a lot in return for Brown in order for them to want to trade him. Brown is part of a duo that won a championship just a few years ago. He is also coming off the best season of his career. His value as a trade asset has never been higher. That’s why the Hawks would need to give up so much.

Trading three first-round picks doesn’t hurt as much with the new lottery rules. Still, Atlanta might want to protect those picks instead of leaving them open. Adding that draft capital along with three solid players is a lot to give up in exchange for one player.

However, that one player showed that he can be a true number-one option on offense. Brown helped carry the Celtics’ offense while Jayson Tatum was hurt for most of the year. That is the kind of production that the Hawks are looking for to build around.

Atlanta has the Assets to Make a Big Trade

The Hawks have the assets to make a massive trade if they please. They could decide to pivot into a new superstar running the team now that Trae Young is gone. Even if it’s not for Brown, they have a chance to bring someone else to be the centerpiece of the organization.

Of course, Atlanta could decide to just build around the depth that they have assembled. They have already decided to decline the team option on Jonathan Kuminga, so he is a free agent. That could signal that they are looking to build around someone new instead of using the depth they have.

Keeping hold of their draft picks would be smart if they decide to embark on a full rebuild, but adding a superstar doesn’t come cheap. That’s what the front office has to figure out. This past season, they had the 14th-rated offense in the NBA. Improving that will be their top priority this offseason.