NBA Star Takes Swipe at Mike Tyson During Jake Paul Fight

Atlanta Hawks’ Point Guard Trae Young took a swipe at Mike Tyson during the 58-year-old boxing legend’s fight with YouTuber Jake Paul.

“Mike not even swinging dawg..” Young wrote on X on November 15. The post quickly accrued more than 185,000 views.

Although social media was full of fans with similar takes, some fans weren’t happy with Young’s post. “He’s (expletive) almost 60 what did you guys expect,” wrote one person on Young’s comment thread.

Young recently suffered an injury and there are trade talks surrounding him, although experts don’t believe there is much of a market there, according to NBA Analysis.

Some Fans Agreed With Trae Young’s Take on Mike Tyson

Other fans expressed similar sentiments to Young in his comment thread on X.

“He fighting like he jus got woken up from a deep nap 😭” wrote another person. “That was the worst sporting event of all time,” wrote another person.

“He’s a senior, bro… He should not swinging, he should play cards, smoke cigar, that kind of stuff,” wrote another person.

And another person opined, “Rigged plus old. Tough scene. But no one really throws punches at Jake that’s a common theme and then people keep watching these not real fights. I don’t know why.”

Other Prominent Athletes Also Weighed in on the Mike Tyson Loss

Paul won the match by unanimous decision, although he did not knock Tyson out. Other prominent athletes also had negative views of the fight.

In a post on X, basketball great Magic Johnson wrote, “Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

“Mad at myself for staying awake for that,” JJ Watt wrote on X. “I know better.”

In addition, UFC Champion Conor McGregor caused controversy with two posts that he is accused of writing about the match and then deleting. Paul subsequently challenged McGregor to a fight, writing on X, “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t.”

Other prominent figures also weighed in. Podcaster Joe Rogan wrote on X before the fight, “I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe.”

After the fight, Rogan added, “Magic isn’t real.”

“It would have believed in magic if Netflix stopped buffering,” a fan responded to Rogan, referring to the streaming issues that many fans reported with Netflix during the fight. Fans reported that the page buffered constantly while they were trying to watch the fight.