Trae Young Throws Subtle Shade at Former Atlanta Hawks Teammates

The Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards back in January, ending nearly eight-year tenure there.

Young played just five games with the Wizards for the rest of the season due to injuries. He signed a new contract this offseason and will anchor the team’s offense as the primary playmaker.

The Wizards have a loaded roster featuring Young, Anthony Davis, and a bunch of young stars like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, among others.

Trae Young’s Subtle Shot at Former Hawks Teammates

In appearance on Michael Porter Jr.‘s Curious Mike podcast, Trae Young opened up about his departure from the Atlanta Hawks.

Young seemingly took a subtle shot at his former Hawks teammates, explaining why the team never repeated the success they had in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

“In Atlanta, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a teammate that can draw double teams,” Young said via Sporting News. “It’s something about having a teammate that can draw a double team; if you’re getting doubled, you’re playing 4-on-3.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” he added. “That is what’s most frustrating and the most exciting part (in Washington). People probably think Steph (Curry) can’t play pick-and-roll, but he’s had Draymond Green.”

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Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. They were two wins away from making their first NBA Finals since 1961, but they came up short against the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

As for his take on his teammates, Young was the offense for his Hawks team. He generated double teams, leading to assists to players like John Collins and Clint Capela.

Dejounte Murray was probably his best teammate, but they were unable to become a cohesive unit. Jalen Johnson is possibly the most talented teammate he’s ever had, but he was always hurt during their time together.

Nevertheless, Johnson did break out last season when Young was first hurt and then traded in January.

Hawks vs. Wizards This Season

It’s going to be interesting how the Atlanta Hawks would welcome Trae Young back this upcoming season.

Young returned in February as a member of the Washington Wizards, but he was out with an injury. He received a warm welcome from Hawks fans, though his recent comments could get him booed.

Here is the Hawks vs. Wizards schedule for next season:

November 4 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

November 6 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

January 11 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

February 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hawks can be proud of what they accomplished last season, especially after trading Young. They made the playoffs and even won two games against the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.