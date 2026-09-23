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Trae Young Throws Subtle Shade at Former Atlanta Hawks Teammates

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Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards speaks to the media prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards back in January, ending nearly eight-year tenure there.

Young played just five games with the Wizards for the rest of the season due to injuries. He signed a new contract this offseason and will anchor the team’s offense as the primary playmaker.

The Wizards have a loaded roster featuring Young, Anthony Davis, and a bunch of young stars like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, among others.

Trae Young’s Subtle Shot at Former Hawks Teammates

Trae Young
GettyTrae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards passes the ball in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

In appearance on Michael Porter Jr.‘s Curious Mike podcast, Trae Young opened up about his departure from the Atlanta Hawks.

Young seemingly took a subtle shot at his former Hawks teammates, explaining why the team never repeated the success they had in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

“In Atlanta, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a teammate that can draw double teams,” Young said via Sporting News. “It’s something about having a teammate that can draw a double team; if you’re getting doubled, you’re playing 4-on-3.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” he added. “That is what’s most frustrating and the most exciting part (in Washington). People probably think Steph (Curry) can’t play pick-and-roll, but he’s had Draymond Green.”

Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. They were two wins away from making their first NBA Finals since 1961, but they came up short against the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

As for his take on his teammates, Young was the offense for his Hawks team. He generated double teams, leading to assists to players like John Collins and Clint Capela.

Dejounte Murray was probably his best teammate, but they were unable to become a cohesive unit. Jalen Johnson is possibly the most talented teammate he’s ever had, but he was always hurt during their time together.

Nevertheless, Johnson did break out last season when Young was first hurt and then traded in January.

Hawks vs. Wizards This Season

Trae Young
GettyTrae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards gestures to the crowd as a tribute is shown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s going to be interesting how the Atlanta Hawks would welcome Trae Young back this upcoming season.

Young returned in February as a member of the Washington Wizards, but he was out with an injury. He received a warm welcome from Hawks fans, though his recent comments could get him booed.

Here is the Hawks vs. Wizards schedule for next season:

  • November 4 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • November 6 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • January 11 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • February 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hawks can be proud of what they accomplished last season, especially after trading Young. They made the playoffs and even won two games against the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Trae Young Throws Subtle Shade at Former Atlanta Hawks Teammates

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