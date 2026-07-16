Atlanta Hawks Announce Unfortunate Injury News Amid Busy Offseason

The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy offseason, with the NBA draft and free agency.

Amid the preparations for next season, the Hawks announced unfortunate injury news about forward Mouhamed Gueye.

“During a workout on Wednesday, July 8, Mouhamed Gueye sustained a left foot injury. Following an MRI and evaluation, Gueye was diagnosed with a fractured left foot. He underwent surgery yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair the fracture and will be re-evaluated in three-to-four months,” the Hawks tweeted.

Gueye played a key role off the bench for the Hawks last season. He appeared in 77 games and averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also started in eight games as the Hawks made the playoffs as the sixth seed.

The Hawks were the only team in the postseason to record at least two wins against the New York Knicks. They were even up 2-1 after Game 3, but the Knicks went on their ridiculous run to win the 2026 NBA championship.

With Gueye’s injury, it means the Hawks won’t have him at the start of the season. He could return around November based on his current timeline, but it won’t be surprising if he comes back later due to the severity of his injury.

Impact of Gueye’s Injury on the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks used Mouhamed Gueye last season as the primary backup for Jalen Johnson. With Gueye possibly out to start the next campaign, coach Quin Snyder will have to rely on Asa Newell and rookie Zuby Ejiofor.

Jonathan Kuminga is also an option, especially if the Hawks decide to bring him back after declining his team option for next season.

Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated explained how the Hawks can cope with Gueye’s absence and the impact of his injury.

“This injury and its timetable are going to open the door for Newell or Ejiofor to push for more playing time,” Caudell wrote. “Newell has had a solid Summer League in Las Vegas, though not as dominant as some were hoping, and he should see an increase in minutes slightly during the preseason and perhaps the regular season if Gueye is not back. Ejiofor has been the talk of the Hawks’ Summer League and the rookie has shown that he might be ready for a role sooner than expected.”

Newell looked great in the NBA G League last season, while Ejiofor is making some noise in Las Vegas this summer with his defense.

Hawks This Offseason

The Atlanta Hawks re-signed free agents CJ McCollum and Jock Landale to one-year contracts. McCollum would serve as the starting point guard for the Hawks, as well as the mentor for rookie Kingston Flemings.

Landale, who missed the postseason due to injury, will shore up the Hawks’ undersized big-man rotation.

The Hawks also acquired Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Devin Carter from the Sacramento Kings. Wiggins and Carter provide wing depth in Atlanta, possibly lessening the impact of Jonathan Kuminga’s potential departure.