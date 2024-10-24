The 10 Best Passing Big Men in the NBA Right Now

As the game of basketball continues to evolve, so does the role of the big man. Gone are the days when big men were simply expected to protect the rim and score in the post.

Big men in the modern NBA are asked to handle far more responsibility, whether it’s providing some shooting, being able to switch onto smaller and quicker defenders or even ballhandling.

Today’s basketball landscape has made it crucial for big men to be more versatile than ever, with one of the biggest developments being the rise of the passing big. That has completely changed how offenses operate, with so many big men now being able to initiate plays and find their open teammates.

Let’s take a look at who the 10 best passing big men in the NBA are right now.

10. Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

NBA Champion

All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

2-time All-Star

Most Improved Player

An all-around threat, Siakam has shown that he can hang with the best of them. While his three-level scoring ability was never in question, his playmaking has become an underrated part of his development. Siakam often operates out of the post or wing, and seems to always make the right pass. The stats back this up as well, with Siakam holding an 18.26% AST% last year. With this skillset, it’s no wonder that Siakam was able to play such a large role in the Raptors’ 2019 championship. Siakam looks to continue as one of the premier bigs in the league, and with a guy like Tyrese Haliburton at the helm, the playmaking in Indiana should continue to thrive.

9. Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves)

All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

3-time All-Star

Most Improved Player

The decade-plus vet has transformed his game tremendously over the years. Originally seen as a scoring and rebounding machine, Randle has shifted into more of a point-forward role with the Timberwolves. Randle thrives most as a passer when he hits an open floor, where he is adept at pushing the ball in transition. He’s no slouch in the half-court either, where he displayed his diming abilities dishing it out to people like Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson.

Randle’s evolution has not gone unnoticed, earning accolades like All-NBA teams and Most Improved Player. Randle hopes to continue his success in a new environment with Anthony Edwards as his new running mate.

8. Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The German-American big has quietly cemented himself as one of the more underrated players in the league. While Hartenstein has bounced around the league a bit, it’s really been his stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks where he has been able to show more of his expertise.

Hartenstein, in addition to his hustle and defensive presence, operates as an excellent passer out of the low post. “iHart,” as fans refer to him, excels at finding open cuts and making quick reads. His presence down low has been the backbone of various bench units the past couple of years, quickly turning him into one of the most beloved role players in the league. Hartenstein hopes to continue this success with a new team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he looks to take on

the largest role he’s had yet as part of the young squad.

7. Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

All-Defensive First Team

4-time All-Defensive Second Team

3-time All-Star

A true all-around threat, Bam Adebayo has made quite the name for himself. A combination of the bruising, rim-running centers of the past and the playmaking, switchable bigs of today, Adebayo’s impact on the game is remarkable. His versatility with his passes is quite an underrated aspect of his game. Adebayo has shown great vision when dishing it to his teammates, whether it’s off the dribble, on the short role, or in the post. The stats don’t lie either, advanced playmaking stats from last season show that he is not only one of the better playmaking big men, but playmakers in general. Adebayo is certainly one of the more integral pieces of the Erik Spoelstra-led Heat and will likely keep this role for years to come.

6. Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

4-time NBA Champion

All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

Defensive Player of the Year

4-time All-Defensive First Team

4-time All-Defensive Second Team

4-time All-Star

Unlike many other stars on this list, Draymond Green has never been much of an offensive juggernaut. Ironically, it may be this that drives the success of Golden State. Draymond’s willingness to take on more of a facilitating and defending role has been a major cog in the Warriors’ dynasty. The defensive stalwart has been a key component of the free-flowing offense that Steve Kerr and his Warriors have implemented for the last decade, and his playmaking versatility has been crucial to unlocking their dynamic style of play. The results speak for themselves, as the organization has amassed four championships during Green’s time, with Green bringing in a slew of individual accolades as well. When it’s all said and done, Green will be remembered as one of the better big men passers we’ve ever seen.

5. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

All-Star

Rookie of the Year

All-Rookie First Team

The youngest player on this list, Banchero seems like he’ll be a threat to the NBA for a long while. While Banchero continues to develop, his knack for passing has always shone through. One of the biggest parts of Banchero’s development into a first-time All-Star in 2024 has been his effortless ability to switch between being a scorer and a facilitator. A lot of the time, Banchero acts as the primarily ballhandler for Orlando, leading the team in touches, time of possession, and passes made. And when his teammates can’t get it done, Banchero is more than capable of taking it into his own hands. Banchero is one of the most technically gifted young players the league has today, and his playmaking is a huge factor in this.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA Champion

NBA Finals MVP

2-time MVP

6-time All-NBA First Team

2-time All-NBA Second Team

Defensive Player of the Year

4-time All-Defensive First Team

All-Defensive Second Team

8-time All-Star

Most Improved Player

All-Rookie Second Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo has amassed quite the resume during his time in the league and continues to be the two-way heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks. Given the Greek Freak’s physical dominance on both sides of the ball, an underrated aspect of his game is certainly his

passing.

Antetokounmpo’s playmaking ability has been an important aspect of his game, even when he first entered the league. The Bucks even experimented with Antetokounmpo at both PG and SG in his early years, and while this stint wasn’t long, this is just proof of how much faith executives and coaching staff had in the young Antetokounmpo’s playmaking abilities. Nowadays, Antetokounmpo sits at the top of the Bucks’ all-time assists, showing that the faith the Bucks’ had in his playmaking was well-deserved.

3. Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets)

Another newer face on this list, Şengün has wowed fans and team personnel alike during his short stint in the NBA. The young Turkish center has shown incredible potential as a passer before even playing a minute in the NBA, drawing comparisons to other playmaking big men like Nikola Jokic. Şengün has displayed excellent creativity and flair with his passes, being one of the key components (if not the key component) to this young, emerging Rockets team. If his third-place Most Improved Player finish is any sign of things to come, Şengün will only continue to improve each year each year and should be a force for years to come.

2. Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

2-time All-NBA Third Team

3-time All-Star

2-time Rebound Leader

On any list that didn’t contain our next entry, Sabonis would certainly be at the top. In addition to his eye-popping rebounding stats, Sabonis has also carved out a role as an excellent playmaker and facilitator. After all, the Lithuanian-American star has averaged at least 5 assists per game since the 2019-2020 season. During his time in the league, Sabonis has shown his ability to pass out of the high post and find his targets, often acting as a hub for Sacramento’s other offensive pieces like De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. While he might not be the flashiest player, there is an argument for Sabonis being one of the most complete players in the game, with his impact being evident in so many ways.

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

NBA Champion (2023)

NBA Finals MVP (2023)

3-time MVP

4-time All-NBA First Team

2-time All-NBA Second Team

6-time All-Star

All-Rookie First Team (2015-2016)

Is this really a surprise? In any list about passing big men, Serbian sensation Nikola Jokic is a

mainstay. Heck, some, including ESPN, would say that he’s not only the best big man passer but the best passer in general. The ever-cool Jokic, widely considered the best player in the entire league right now, is truly one of the most unique players we’ve ever seen, with his playmaking precision being something to marvel at. He seems to play the game three steps ahead. It’s not often we see a center constantly averaging 7+ assists a game. “The Joker” is a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent, and this is reflected in his being the most crucial player in the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run.

