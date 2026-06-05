2-For-1 Trade Proposals Lands Giannis Antetokounmpo With Celtics

Most Boston Celtics fans are probably sick of hearing about a potential move for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reporting surrounding Boston’s potential interest has been mixed. Furthermore, any move for Giannis would almost certainly require parting with Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum.

Considering Tatum is a top-5 player in the NBA when fully healthy, Brown appears to be the most logical trade chip. Sooner or later, Celtics fans will want a resolution to the current rumors, one way or another.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently proposed a trade that would provide that resolution. The deal would involve Boston sending out two talents in order to bring Giannis to the TD Garden.

The proposed trade would look like this:

Boston Celtics Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo and a $706,566 trade exception

Milwaukee Bucks Get: Jaylen Brown, Max Shulga, 2026 first-rounder (No. 27) and a 2027 first-rounder

“Brown is the best player the Bucks could receive in an Antetokounmpo, but the draft compensation is relatively sparse,” Pincus explained. “This path represents Milwaukee’s intent to compete as quickly as possible, rather than a measured retool…The larger question would be how quickly Milwaukee can field a viable roster around Brown. He helped carry the Celtics through the regular season while Jayson Tatum was injured. Can he do the same with the Bucks?”

A duo of Giannis and Tatum would undoubtedly elevate the Celtics toward championship contention. Nevertheless, Brad Stevens will still need to make other moves to round out the roster.

Evan Turner Believes Celtics Should Keep Brown

During a recent conversation with Heavy on Sports, former Celtics wing Evan Turner made the case for sticking with the duo of Brown and Tatum.

“I don’t think that’s needed whatsoever,” Turner said of a potential Brown for Giannis swap. “For one, Jaylen Brown, I think for the next three or four years, I like Jaylen Brown’s availability and who he’s going to be over Giannis. Offensively, just down the stretch in the playoffs, I believe Jaylen might be able to score better.”

Turner continued.

“ No disrespect to Giannis. Another thing with Giannis is that when you have him on your team, you have to take on the identity of Giannis. And we go back and look at the 2022 finals when they won, it’s like those are all shooters. That was an anomaly. I don’t know if that brand of basketball is going to work when one man’s trying to carry you up that hill.”

Tatum and Brown have spent their entire careers in Boston. They’re proven talents, and a proven duo. Trading for Giannis would certainly be a dice roll.

Celtics Could Offer Brown A Contract Extension

Brown will become eligible for a two-year $141.9 million contract extension later this summer. If Stevens prefers to keep his duo of Brown and Tatum around long-term, he could look to tie Brown down until 2032.

However, that would mean paying Brown north of $70 million per year during his age 33 and 34 seasons, which would certainly be a risky decision.

Boston has some tough choices to make this summer, with Giannis being one of them. Unfortunately, until that situation resolves itself, the rumor mill will keep on churning.