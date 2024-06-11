No, That Wasn’t the Late Bill Russell Wishing the Boston Celtics Luck in the NBA Finals

Just before tipoff of Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, many Celtics fans were surprised to see a post on X that wished their team well. That post of “LET GO CELTICS!!” caused a slight stir as it came from the account of the late Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Celtics, died on July 31, 2022, so it was a bit of a shock to some to see him cheer on his former team as it seeks its 18th championship banner. Russell’s widow, Jeannine, settled everyone down by explaining what happened in a post of her own.

Jeannine Russell Explains Bill Russell’s Post During the 2024 NBA Finals

Nearly two years after his death, Bill Russell still has quite the social media following. His X account has 184.3K followers, and some of them perked up when the Hall of Famer’s account wish the Celtics well shortly before Game 2 at TD Garden.

Jeannine explained.

“I am running my Husband’s social media I don’t post much because it’s still very difficult for me when it comes to him & his voice,” she posted on X. “So crazy that “Let’s Go

@celtics” got 7.8m views.”

Russell played 13 seasons with the Celtics from 1956 to 1969, winning 11 championships. He was considered a game-changer on the court with his defense-first mentality. One of the best shot-blockers in the game’s history (when shot-blocking wasn’t considered a stat), he was also one of the NBA’s best rebounders. Russell led the league in that department five times. He averaged 22.5 rebounds per game over his career.

Russell was also a five-time MVP winner. He was a 12-time All-Star. Russell goes down as one of the most influential players the NBA has seen on and off the court. Off the court, he was a civil rights activist who endured years or racism. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975. He was also inducted into the Hall as a coach in 2021.

Russell’s Post Drew a Variety of Responses

After Jeannine’s three-word post, the responses started pouring in. Many were quick-witted and others had a tough time understanding what was going on, using memes to show bewilderment.

“Bill russell tweet was not on my bingo card for today,” one X user wrote.

“Bro snuck a phone into the afterlife,” posted another.

After hundreds of responses. Jeannine chimed in.

“To everyone who has reached out to this post. This is Bill’s wife. Please stay tuned for some exciting announcements on Building my husband’s legacy, and other amazing projects,” she posted after Game 2. ”

She also added a little prediction for what Celtics player might win NBA Finals MVP.

“Another great win tonight for the @celtics Brown or Holiday #BillRussellMVPFinalsAward,” Jeannine posted.

Shortly after Russell’s death in 2022, the NBA retired his jersey league wide. He’s the only player in NBA history to have that honor.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in 2022. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”