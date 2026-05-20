Boston Celtics Floated As Potential Trade Destination For $37.6 Million Big Man

It’s no secret that the Boston Celtics need to add more talent at the center position. Neemias Queta struggled during the postseason, Luka Garza is still developing and Nikola Vucevic is heading into unrestricted free agency.

For the second straight summer, finding an impactful big man to anchor the middle of the floor has to be a priority for Brad Stevens. Fortunately for the Celtics, they do have some tools to work with. Boston holds the non-taxpayer MLE, a sizeable traded player exception and some tradeable contracts.

With that in mind, Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston has pinpointed Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic as a potential trade target.

“The Magic have a ton of huge salaries, so it would benefit them to move out some money,” Goss wrote. “Carter is a reliable double-digit scorer and a good rebounder. He’s not a dominant shot blocker but does bring good size (6-foot-10, 270 pounds) to the frontcourt. The Magic ranked 28th in 3-point percentage during the regular season, and given Boston’s abundance of good outside shooters, these two teams make sense as potential trade partners.”

Carter Jr. played in 78 games for the Magic last season. He averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.9% from deep. He would fit the Celtics’ style of play while also plugging a genuine need.

Celtics Also Need A Guard

The problem that Brad Stevens faces is that the center position isn’t the only area of need for the Celtics this summer. Boston is also in dire need of an extra guard to provide optionality next to Payton Pritchard and Derrick White.

If Stevens leans into using the MLE to pick up a difference-making ball-handler in the free agency market, the Celtics will need to lean into the trade market to solve their issues at the center position.

Of course, Boston could also look toward the NBA Draft for a big-man addition. Henri Veesaar, out of North Carolina, could be an option; however, Stevens may need to move up in the draft in order to obtain him.

Celtics Predicted To Draft ‘High-IQ’ Wing

According to CBS Sports’ latest mock draft from Adam Finklestein, the Celtics could select Amari Allen out of Alabama with the 27th pick.

“The Celtics grab a hard-nosed wing in Amari Allen,” Finklestein writes. “He fits the Boston mold perfectly; he can facilitate, run and he’s a dog on defense. He’s the type of competitor who will thrive under Joe Mazzulla.”

Finklestein continues.

“Allen is a versatile wing who has both skill and toughness. He can handle, pass, and is a better shooter than his numbers indicate. Allen is a high-volume wing rebounder who is the type of competitor who should mesh well with Joe Mazzulla.”

Whatever the Celtics decide to do this season, it’s clear the roster will look legitimately different by the time opening night rolls around in late October. After all, a first-round exit is usually enough to convince any front office that changes are needed. Boston shouldn’t be any different, regardless of previous successes.