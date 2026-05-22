Boston Celtics Floated As Potential Trade Destination For $97 Million Big Man

At some point this summer, the Boston Celtics will need to address the gap in their front court. It’s clear that Joe Mazzulla needs a proven talent to anchor the middle of the floor, likely moving Neemias Queta to the bench.

We all saw how the Celtics struggled to contain Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. Fortunately for Boston, the Celtics have a sizeable traded player exception, which they could use to bolster the front court.

According to Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, Nic Claxton could emerge as a potential trade target. Claxton would provide experienced rim-protection, along with being a reliable lob-threat on the offensive end.

“The Celtics have been linked to Claxton in trade rumors before, and it’s easy to see why,” Leger wrote. “The 6-foot-11 center is an above-average defender who can switch and guard anyone on the court at a high level. He consistently averages double digits in points per game while racking up rebounds and blocks.”

Leger continued.

“Claxton is an athletic, versatile rim protector who should be relatively affordable in a deal with the rebuilding Nets. He’s coming off a down season by his standards, but joining a contender could help him return to form.”

Claxton, 27, is entering into the third year of his current four-year $97 million contract. He will earn $23.2 million next season. Should the Celtics decide to target him in a trade, he would comfortably fit inside the TPE Boston created when trading Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls.

Celtics Should Avoid A Giannis Trade

If the Celtics opt against trading for a center, they may firm up their interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar forward would be more than capable of plugging gaps at the five when needed, as would Jayson Tatum.

According to Evan Turner, who recently spoke with Heavy on Sports, the Boston Celtics should avoid getting involved in a potential trade for Giannis.

“I don’t think that’s needed whatsoever,” Turner said of a potential Brown for Giannis swap. “For one, Jaylen Brown, I think for the next three or four years, I like Jaylen Brown’s availability and who he’s going to be over Giannis. Offensively, just down the stretch in the playoffs, I believe Jaylen might be able to score better.”

Turner continued.

“ No disrespect to Giannis. Another thing with Giannis is that when you have him on your team, you have to take on the identity of Giannis. And we go back and look at the 2022 finals when they won, it’s like those are all shooters. That was an anomaly. I don’t know if that brand of basketball is going to work when one man’s trying to carry you up that hill.”

Celtics Can’t Afford To Stand Pat

No matter how things shake out for the Celtics this summer, they can’t afford to run it back with the same team as last year. Not only did we learn that the current roster isn’t at the level required to contend for a championship, but the team also needs to make moves that set them up for years to come.

In a recent appearance on the Celtics Chronicle podcast, NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan detailed why this summer is key for the Celtics’ ability to reconstruct a contending roster.

“They wouldn’t be able to actually go that deep into the tax next year if they wait to do these moves next year,” Golzan explained. “So that’s the challenge. And so you might be thinking, ‘Oh, they’re mostly running back.’ I think they’re probably going to be very motivated during this offseason and at the trade deadline to make some moves, to make their moves now to get them ready for the following season(s).”

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Clearly, the Celtics have a busy summer ahead. A big man will undoubtedly be high on the shopping list. Whether we’ll see Claxton walking through the door later this summer is open for debate.