Celtics Get Major Jaylen Brown Update Amid Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics spent the opening week of the offseason pursuing one of the biggest moves available. Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown and two unprotected first-round picks in its attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee chose Miami’s offer instead, leaving Brown in Boston and his future under a brighter spotlight.

Brad Stevens had an opportunity to settle the conversation on draft night. He praised Brown’s importance to the organization and their relationship, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the partnership would continue. The trade calls have not stopped since.

Celtics Set Asking Price for Brown

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that Boston has remained active in Brown discussions with multiple interested teams.

“The Celtics have asked teams for four first-round picks,” Charania said.

Charania noted that the request has come in some conversations, meaning Boston may not have established one fixed price for every potential trade. For a 29-year-old Finals MVP coming off the best season of his career, it is not an unreasonable place to begin.

Boston would also have to consider the players coming back. The Celtics are built around Jayson Tatum and still expect to compete. Draft capital alone would not replace Brown’s production or keep the roster at the same level.

Brown Has Made His Position Clear

Brown has not requested a trade. Before the speculation intensified, he said on his Twitch stream that he would remain with the Celtics long-term if the decision belonged to him.

He also pushed back against ESPN’s coverage during an appearance in France, arguing that his comments and feelings about Boston had been misrepresented. Nothing Brown has said publicly sounds like a player trying to force his way out.

The trade conversation has developed around him rather than because of him.

His production is not the issue, either. With Tatum recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, Brown became Boston’s leading option and helped the Celtics win 56 games. He averaged close to 30 points, finished sixth in MVP voting and earned his fifth All-Star selection in six seasons.

He is also two years removed from winning Finals MVP and remains under contract through the prime of his career.

Final Word for the Celtics

Four first-round picks is a significant starting point. Whether another team is willing to meet it remains uncertain. Boston should listen. Brown is valuable enough to attract serious offers, and Stevens would not be doing his job if he ignored them.

But the return has to justify breaking apart a championship partnership.

The price is set. Keeping Brown may still be the best outcome.