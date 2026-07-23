Boston Celtics Legend Named Best NBA Trash Talker of All Time

Trash talking is an art form in the NBA. One that dates back to the league’s earliest days.

There have been a plethora of elite trash talkers over the years, but one particular player stands out for his jawing ability.

Larry Bird Named NBA’s Best All-Time Trash Talker

Bleacher Report recently ranked the top 50 best trash talkers of all time, and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird occupied the top spot. Bird was a well-known troll and pest well before the days of social media, and stories of his needling of opponents have become major basketball lore.

If Bird played in the modern era he would probably be going viral on a weekly basis for his antics, and the fact that he’s still remembered for his ability to talk trash over 30 years after he retired from the NBA is pretty impressive.

From Bleacher Report:

Aside from being prophetic, Bird was also calculated. If there is a Hall-of-Famer who was more likely to do recon on opponents just so he’d have intimate and specific material to hurl at them, it would come as breaking news to most of us. . . . There were no boundaries to when Bird’s trash talk would begin, either. Before the game, after the game, in interviews—he was down to troll wherever and whenever. . . . Trash-talking extremes are always entertaining. They take on new meaning when they’re employed by an active legend, without filters or favors. Bird is a big name who needled other marquee talents, but he had no boundaries and didn’t recognize status. He was an equal-opportunity troll, whose results backed up his smack talk.

In addition to all of his on-court accolades, Bird can now also add being the best trash-talker ever to his resume.

Second-Best Trash Talker Ever is Also a Boston Celtics Legend

Not only is the greatest trash talker of all time a Celtics legend, but the second-greatest trash talker ever is, too. Kevin Garnett came in directly behind Bird at No. 2 on Bleacher Report’s list, and deservedly so.

Garnett was an elite trash talker during his playing days, and he was known for using his combination of expletive comments and intensity to psyche out and intimidate opponents. He hasn’t stopped talking trash in his post-playing days, either, as he continues to do so in retirement on his KG Certified podcast.