Boston Celtics Linked To Major Free Agent Reunion This Summer

The Boston Celtics may have a chance to bring back former center Robert Williams on the free agent market. Williams will enter free agency after his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers expires this offseason. Portland has starting center Donovan Clingan and young prospect Yang Hansen both ready for more minutes as their center core of the future.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks listed the Celtics as one of the top teams for Williams this offseason:

“Best fits: Portland, Boston, Atlanta, LA Clippers The deal I’d offer: Three years, $42 million. The first year of $13.3 million is guaranteed, but the second and third have no salary protection. If Williams plays more than 50 games next season, his salary in 2027-28 would become guaranteed. The same protection applies to the 2028-29 season, but Williams has to reach 50 games in 2027-28 to qualify. In eight NBA seasons, Williams has played more than 59 games twice.”

Marks made a good point about contract protections adding confidence in teams to offer Williams the best realistic contract. Multiple seasons with injuries forcing him out makes him a risky addition to any team using valuable cap space. However, Boston will be tempted more than most since he’s helped them win important games in the past.

Why Boston Celtics Would Want Robert Williams

Center stands out as the weakest overall position for the Celtics when looking at the roster. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum give them two elite wing players to build the entire team around. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have been reliable guards to offer defense and outside shooting.

Nikola Vucevic was acquired at the trade deadline this season to improve the center position, but he struggled to find a role. Boston only played Vucevic for an average of 19 minutes per game in their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vucevic was then benched in the deciding Game 7 due to head coach Joe Mazzulla losing faith in him.

Neemias Queta is going to return with a cheap team option, and he will get a lot of playing time after a great season. However, the Celtics need another big man on the roster to share minutes with Queta and play over him in games where he struggles. Williams could answer that problem with someone Mazzulla has coached already.

Robert Williams Has Strong Celtics Experience

Williams spent the first five of his total eight seasons in the NBA so far with the Celtics. Even more important, Williams has played 75 total playoff games for Boston as an important center on the roster.

Three Eastern Conference Finals appearances for Williams saw him comfortable in pivotal games. Williams fell just two games short of being the starter of an NBA Championship team in 2022 against the Golden State Warriors.

Boston could go with a name they trust and hope that Williams’ health can withstand missing time to improve the center position. Williams has played outstanding defense at his best and can protect the pain in a more competitive East next season. Celtics fans would be ecstatic to reunite with a previous favorite.