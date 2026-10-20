Boston Celtics Make Paul George Announcement After Pistons Game

The NBA is back, and the first game of the day on Tuesday afternoon took place in Detroit, where the Pistons hosted the Boston Celtics.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum remains the centerpiece. However, the Celtics made some notable roster changes this offseason. The biggest being the addition of veteran Paul George from the Philadelphia 76ers in the blockbuster deal for Jaylen Brown.

George made an immediate impression in his first game with Boston. He carried the Celtics’ offense despite a second-half collapse that led to a 121-113 loss on Tuesday.

Celtics Make Announcement on George

George led all scorers with 38 points in 30 minutes, shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

The Celtics announced that George had set a franchise record for the most points scored in a debut game with the organization.

Via Celtics Stat, an official Celtics account, on X: “Paul George has set the Celtics’ franchise record for most points in a debut performance.”

Paul George has set the Celtics’ franchise record for most points in a debut performance. He has 31 points through the midway mark of the third quarter. — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) October 20, 2026

George Embraces Joining Celtics in 16th NBA Season

On Monday, George discussed playing in Joe Mazzulla’s offense and adapting to a new team in his 16th NBA season, calling it a “beautiful challenge.”

“It’s been a beautiful challenge, as I tell [Joe Mazzulla], of exploring how to be,” George said. “I’ve been so used to, in my career, having the ball in my hands and the offense running through me, knowing where my spots will be.”

“So it’s been fun. This is kind of how I always envisioned playing. So it’s just up to me to now try to figure it out.”

Paul George was looking scary in the first NBA game of the season 💯 Despite the loss, he dropped 38 points, the most by a Celtics player in their debut EVER. https://t.co/owWTNxYcTe — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2026

Celtics Struggle in Second Half

Boston took a 14-point lead into halftime and extended it to 22 points in the second half, but the Pistons managed to overcome the deficit.

Detroit went on a staggering 23-0 run in the second half. Outside of George, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard were the only Celtics to make much of an impact offensively, with both adding 17 points.

Boston shot 46% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Most notably, superstar Jayson Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting. It’ll be difficult for Boston to win games this season when Tatum struggles that much offensively.

Jayson Tatum in season debut: 13 PTS

11 AST

6-23 FG

0-7 3PT 2 PTS on 1-10 FG in the 2nd half. https://t.co/G5kDPxEvO0 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 20, 2026

Looking at the Celtics

Boston, which is now 0-1 on the season, will return to action Friday night for its home opener at TD Garden against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Celtics’ next three games to follow that will also take place at home, with matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and then the Bulls again.