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Boston Celtics Make Paul George Announcement After Pistons Game

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 14: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics reacts after being fouled during the first half of the preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at the TD Garden on October 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The NBA is back, and the first game of the day on Tuesday afternoon took place in Detroit, where the Pistons hosted the Boston Celtics.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum remains the centerpiece. However, the Celtics made some notable roster changes this offseason. The biggest being the addition of veteran Paul George from the Philadelphia 76ers in the blockbuster deal for Jaylen Brown.

George made an immediate impression in his first game with Boston. He carried the Celtics’ offense despite a second-half collapse that led to a 121-113 loss on Tuesday.

Celtics Make Announcement on George

George led all scorers with 38 points in 30 minutes, shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

The Celtics announced that George had set a franchise record for the most points scored in a debut game with the organization.

Via Celtics Stat, an official Celtics account, on X: “Paul George has set the Celtics’ franchise record for most points in a debut performance.”

George Embraces Joining Celtics in 16th NBA Season

On Monday, George discussed playing in Joe Mazzulla’s offense and adapting to a new team in his 16th NBA season, calling it a “beautiful challenge.”

“It’s been a beautiful challenge, as I tell [Joe Mazzulla], of exploring how to be,” George said. “I’ve been so used to, in my career, having the ball in my hands and the offense running through me, knowing where my spots will be.”

“So it’s been fun. This is kind of how I always envisioned playing. So it’s just up to me to now try to figure it out.”

Celtics Struggle in Second Half

Boston took a 14-point lead into halftime and extended it to 22 points in the second half, but the Pistons managed to overcome the deficit.

Detroit went on a staggering 23-0 run in the second half. Outside of George, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard were the only Celtics to make much of an impact offensively, with both adding 17 points.

Boston shot 46% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Most notably, superstar Jayson Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting. It’ll be difficult for Boston to win games this season when Tatum struggles that much offensively.

Looking at the Celtics

Boston, which is now 0-1 on the season, will return to action Friday night for its home opener at TD Garden against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Celtics’ next three games to follow that will also take place at home, with matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and then the Bulls again.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Celtics Make Paul George Announcement After Pistons Game

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