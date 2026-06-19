Celtics Linked to Three Notable Targets for $27.7 Million Trade Exception

The Boston Celtics won 56 games during a season largely shaped by Jayson Tatum’s recovery from a torn Achilles. His late return gave Boston another chance to compete, even before his body had fully caught up.

That chance disappeared quickly. The Celtics lost a 3-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers, with knee stiffness keeping Tatum out of Game 7. The New York Knicks eventually finished the run Boston believed it could make, winning their first championship in 53 years.

Brad Stevens now enters an offseason with pressure to strengthen the roster around Tatum. Many reports suggest that could involve trading Jaylen Brown, for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe recently highlighted several players Boston could consider acquiring with the exception, not named Giannis.

Trey Murphy III Represents the Biggest Swing

The Celtics created a $27.7 million trade exception when they dealt Anfernee Simons to Chicago.

One ambitious name Washburn believes they could target is Trey Murphy III.

Boston already has stars capable of controlling playoff possessions. What Murphy would provide is another long wing who can stay on the floor against different matchups without compromising the offense.

He can guard bigger players, finish above the rim and punish defenses that leave him open. Murphy’s contract makes the idea even more appealing. He is entering the second season of a four-year deal, giving Boston a potential long-term piece rather than a one-year answer. That is also why acquiring him would be difficult.

The New Orleans Pelicans have little reason to move a productive young player unless the draft compensation becomes impossible to ignore. Boston would likely have to surrender valuable future assets to bring him in.

Murphy is the best basketball fit of the three.

He will also be the hardest to get.

Anfernee Simons Would Remove the Guesswork

Bringing Anfernee Simons back only months after trading him would be unusual, but it would not be difficult to understand.

Simons already showed that he could adapt to a smaller role in Boston. He averaged more than 14 points per game, made nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts and gave the second unit another player capable of creating offense when possessions stalled.

The Celtics would not have to wonder how Simons would respond to Mazzulla’s system or a locker room built around Tatum and Brown. They have already seen it. That familiarity has value.

A return through the trade exception would likely require the Chicago Bulls to cooperate in a sign-and-trade. Simons would also need to accept a contract and role that made sense for both sides.

There are basketball questions as well. Boston already has several guards, and Simons does not provide the size or defensive flexibility Murphy would bring. But his purpose would be clear.

He can score. He understands the environment. He would not need months to find his place.

Fred VanVleet is Another Option for the Celtics

Fred VanVleet offers something different from the first two options.

The appeal is not simply adding another scorer. It is reducing the number of late-game possessions that require Tatum or Brown to create something from a standstill.

VanVleet has spent years directing offenses, controlling tempo and recognizing which matchup to attack. That experience could bring more order to a Celtics offense that can become overly dependent on difficult shot-making.

His $25 million salary fits inside Boston’s exception. He is also entering the final year of his contract, limiting the long-term financial commitment if the Houston Rockets decide to move him.

The concern is his health.

VanVleet missed last season after tearing his ACL. Even if he enters training camp cleared to play, Boston would still be betting that he can recover enough burst and durability to contribute throughout a playoff run.

That makes him a different kind of gamble.

Final Word for the Celtics

The trade exception gives Stevens flexibility. It does not provide an obvious answer.

Murphy represents upside. Simons offers familiarity. VanVleet brings structure.

All three would change the Celtics in different ways.