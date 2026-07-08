Celtics Announce Paul George Decision After Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics officially completed the Jaylen Brown trade on Monday, making Paul George a member of the franchise. The days since the deal was first reported have been dominated by debate over what Boston gave up, what it got back, and whether the math makes sense for a team trying to contend around Jayson Tatum.

Brad Stevens laid out the vision during Monday’s press conference. Assistant coach Sam Cassell spoke about what George brings. The basketball conversation has been covered from every angle.

But as George’s arrival becomes official, the smaller details of his new chapter in Boston are starting to take shape. On Monday, one of them became public.

Celtics Make George Announcement

George will wear No. 13 with the Celtics.

It is the number that followed him from Indiana to Oklahoma City to Los Angeles, the one that gave him the PG-13 nickname that became one of the most recognizable brands in the league. George wore No. 24 during his first three years in the league before making the switch that defined his identity.

Philadelphia’s franchise had already retired No. 13 for Wilt Chamberlain, so George spent his two seasons there wearing No. 8, a nod to Kobe Bryant.

In Boston, the number was waiting for him.

Now the familiar digits are back. So is the persona attached to them. PG-13 is back.

What George Brings to Boston

George averaged 17.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting across seven games against Boston this spring, connecting on better than half of his attempts from three. He played a central role in Philadelphia’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit against Boston in the first round, proving he can still perform in high-stakes moments.

“We’re not very far removed from all sitting in our series against Philadelphia and watching Paul be a guy that could carry you for portions of a quarter or a half, but also play a complementary role on both ends of the floor at the highest of levels,” Stevens said.

No. 13 in Celtics History

George will become the 27th player to wear No. 13 for the Celtics. The list is long, but no one on it has ever truly owned the number in Boston.

Delonte West wore the number longer than anyone else in franchise history, holding it for six seasons. Malcolm Brogdon had it during the 2022-23 championship season. Ron Harper Jr. most recently had the number and will now need to pick a new one.

No star has made No. 13 iconic in Celtics green. George has the resume to change that. Nine All-Star selections, six All-NBA teams, and a career that spans 15 seasons across five franchises give him the kind of pedigree the number has never carried in Boston.

Whether he can deliver on that at 36 years old remains the question hanging over all of it. But the number is his now, and the identity that comes with it is back.

Final Word for the Celtics

PG-13 is back. The number. The nickname. The identity George built over a decade-plus in the league.

The debates about what the Celtics gave up to get here will continue all summer. George cannot control any of that. What he can control is what No. 13 means in Boston going forward.

Making it matter starts now.