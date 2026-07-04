Boston Celtics’ Plan for Paul George Revealed After Jaylen Brown Trade

Since the Boston Celtics acquired Paul George in a stunning blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, there has been speculation that the Celtics could look to flip George in another deal, as opposed to keeping him in Boston.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the plan.

Boston Celtics Not Expected to try to Trade Paul George

According to a report from Jay King and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Celtics are expected to keep George around in Boston, at least for the time being. George has two years remaining on his current contract, which includes a $56 million player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

From The Athletic:

The Celtics also acquired George, a nine-time All-Star who averaged 17.3 points in 37 games last season. Though some NBA observers were left wondering if the Celtics had a subsequent move lined up, don’t expect another shoe to drop. George only has two more years left on his contract, one fewer than Brown, but a league source also said the trade was not driven by finances.

George is well past his prime playing days, but he can still be a productive two-way player. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 37 games for the Sixers last season.

Paul George Shares Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Philadelphia

Following his trade out of Philadelphia, George shared a heartful goodbye message to the city, the Sixers organization and the fanbase.

“From the moment I arrived, you welcomed me and my family with open arms. Wearing Philadelphia across my chest was an honor I’ll never take for granted,” George wrote.

“While our time together didn’t end the way any of us hoped, that never changed how much this city, this organization, and these fans meant to me. I gave everything I had every time I stepped on the floor, and I’m proud to have represented one of the greatest sports cities in the world. … “As I begin the next chapter of my career, I leave with nothing but gratitude, respect and memories that I’ll carry with me forever.”

Interestingly enough, George didn’t say anything about Boston in his message. Perhaps that will come in a different post.

Boston will be George’s fifth franchise, joining Philadelphia, L.A. (Clippers), Oklahoma City and Indiana.