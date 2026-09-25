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Boston Celtics Receive Underwhelming Grade for 2026 NBA Offseason

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Boston Celtics Media Availability
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 06: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks during a media availability at The Auerbach Center on July 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

With NBA training camps set to get underway across the league in the coming days, we can officially put a bow on the offseason.

Before the onset of camp though, we can take a minute to reflect on the offseason that was. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report did just that by grading each team’s offseason. After trading away star forward Jaylen Brown, the Celtics received an underwhelming grade.

Boston Celtics Earn C+ Grade for Forgettable Offseason

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Celtics were given a C-plus grade by Hughes for their summer, which isn’t horrible, but also isn’t great either. Ultimately, how this particular offseason is viewed in history will depend on how the Brown trade plays out in the seasons to come. It doesn’t look great on paper right now, but that could change down the road.

“The Boston Celtics get an above-average grade mainly because top executive Brad Stevens has earned the benefit of the doubt. This C-plus depends on the belief that Stevens correctly judged the risk-reward trade-off of continuing to roster Jaylen Brown and that sending him to the Philadelphia 76ers was the best available move,” Hughes wrote.

“. . . The Brown trade comes with real risks. There’s a case to be made that it knocks Boston out of the contender class. This grade is a bet on the Celtics having a better sense of their near- and long-term futures than their critics do.”

While the Celtics traded Brown, they also made some additions in the form of Mitchell Robinson, Mike Conley and Paul George, who they received in exchange for Brown. George, in particular, could be a very important piece for Boston.

Celtics’ Success Could Hinge on Paul George

Paul George, Boston Celtics
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Boston’s success in the upcoming campaign could hinge on George, which is a scary proposition for a guy who played 78 total regular season games over the past two seasons. But, if George can remain healthy and serve as a second perimeter option alongside Jayson Tatum, perhaps the Celtics will be able to surprise some skeptics. Expectations should be tempered, though.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Boston Celtics Receive Underwhelming Grade for 2026 NBA Offseason

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