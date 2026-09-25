Boston Celtics Receive Underwhelming Grade for 2026 NBA Offseason

With NBA training camps set to get underway across the league in the coming days, we can officially put a bow on the offseason.

Before the onset of camp though, we can take a minute to reflect on the offseason that was. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report did just that by grading each team’s offseason. After trading away star forward Jaylen Brown, the Celtics received an underwhelming grade.

Boston Celtics Earn C+ Grade for Forgettable Offseason

The Celtics were given a C-plus grade by Hughes for their summer, which isn’t horrible, but also isn’t great either. Ultimately, how this particular offseason is viewed in history will depend on how the Brown trade plays out in the seasons to come. It doesn’t look great on paper right now, but that could change down the road.

“The Boston Celtics get an above-average grade mainly because top executive Brad Stevens has earned the benefit of the doubt. This C-plus depends on the belief that Stevens correctly judged the risk-reward trade-off of continuing to roster Jaylen Brown and that sending him to the Philadelphia 76ers was the best available move,” Hughes wrote.

“. . . The Brown trade comes with real risks. There’s a case to be made that it knocks Boston out of the contender class. This grade is a bet on the Celtics having a better sense of their near- and long-term futures than their critics do.”

While the Celtics traded Brown, they also made some additions in the form of Mitchell Robinson, Mike Conley and Paul George, who they received in exchange for Brown. George, in particular, could be a very important piece for Boston.

Celtics’ Success Could Hinge on Paul George

Boston’s success in the upcoming campaign could hinge on George, which is a scary proposition for a guy who played 78 total regular season games over the past two seasons. But, if George can remain healthy and serve as a second perimeter option alongside Jayson Tatum, perhaps the Celtics will be able to surprise some skeptics. Expectations should be tempered, though.