Celtics’ Brad Stevens Had Vastly Different View of Jaylen Brown ‘Favorite’ Season

It was a stunning move for the Boston Celtics and team president Brad Stevens, mostly because it did not appear to be something the team absolutely had to get done here in the short term. Certainly, Boston could have dilly-dallied on the prospect of trading star wing Jaylen Brown, could have held out longer to see if a market developed, could have dangled the prospect of simply burying the hatchet with Brown and moving on with him back in the fold.

There would be cause to do so. Brown was an MVP candidate last year, after he scored 28.7 points per game, with 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, helping the Celtics to a 56-win season. He enjoyed the season, not only because he had the opportunity to fire up the most shots of his career with Jayson Tatum injured, but because he had a chance to lead Boston’s young players.

In fact, even after the Celtics were KO’d from the playoffs in the first round, Brown called it his “favorite” season, a sentiment that rankled the locals in Boston.

Celtics Thought Derrick White Was Better Than Jaylen Brown

It did not necessarily rankle Stevens, but at the same time, it’s become clear that Stevens and the Celtics brass did not share Brown’s sentiment.

In fact, for as much as was made of the struggles that guard Derrick White faced last season, when he appeared to lose all confidence in his shooting, the Celtics felt White had a better overall year than Brown–according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

On his “Hoops Collective” podcast, Windhorst said the Celtics were happier with White in 2025-26 than with Brown: “The Celtics felt that even though Jaylen Brown was talking about himself for MVP and there was this MVP campaign for Jaylen Brown, the Celtics did not feel that Jaylen had the best season on their team. And I don’t mean Jayson Tatum—they felt that Derrick White had a better season. … The statistics that people used to analyze said that.”

Jaylen Brown Getting $61 Million Per Year

That might sound hard to believe, but how else to explain the Celtics’ eagerness to trade Brown to the Sixers for Paul George–who is 36 and has played just 78 games in the past two years–and two first-round picks, plus two second-rounders? Brown has $183 million left on his contract over the next three years, with a two-year extension possible starting on July 25. The Celtics did not want to keep paying him that.

They are paying White $98 million over the next three years, and even after a season in which he shot 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from the 3-point line, the Celtics are more comfortable with that deal than they were with Brown’s.

Celtics Have Flexibility

As for George, he has two years and $110 million on his contract, including a player option. The Celtics can see if George returns to health next season, and can consider trading him for assets, or measuring how he fits with Tatum–remember, George was excellent in helping the Sixers take down Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

Whether it’s a long or short-term arrangement, the Celtics will move forward without Brown. And, apparently, they’re happy to do so.