Celtics’ Brad Stevens Drops Bold Statement on Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics made one of the more surprising moves of the offseason when they traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this summer. The return, Paul George and two first-round picks, left plenty of fans questioning the trade given Brown was coming off an All-NBA Second Team season.

Brown spent his first 10 seasons in Boston, forming a partnership with Jayson Tatum that carried the Celtics through year after year of Eastern Conference contention. That run included a championship in 2024, the 18th in franchise history. All of it ended abruptly with one trade.

Even with the tenure over, Brad Stevens made clear Brown’s legacy in Boston isn’t going anywhere.

Brad Stevens Weighs In on Jaylen Brown’s Legacy

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Stevens said it’s “likely” the Celtics retire Brown’s No. 7 jersey down the road.

“I get a lot of emails and a lot of people that ask about wanting to be a GM,” Stevens said. “I’m like, ‘I wish you would’ve been around last summer when we basically had to trade Jrue Holiday.’ That’s like brutal. Or we go through this long arduous process and ultimately decide to trade Jaylen, whose numbers will likely go up in the rafters in Boston. Not fun.”

That’s meaningful given how selective this organization has been historically. Boston already holds the record for most retired numbers in the NBA, with 24 hanging in the rafters. Some around the league think that number is already too high, but Boston’s argument has always been simple: the franchise has produced that many legendary players over the decades, and Brown belongs in that conversation.

Why Brown’s Case Stands on Its Own

Brown built his legacy in Boston well before he ever took over as a first option. He grew into a two-way force, developed into an All-Star, and eventually became a champion and Finals MVP alongside Tatum. The ending in Boston may have come suddenly, but that doesn’t erase a decade of what he built.

Stevens’ comments suggest the front office understands the difference between a business decision and a legacy decision. Trading Brown was about managing the roster and the second apron. Retiring his number would be about recognizing what he actually meant to this franchise.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jerseys don’t usually go up right away, and Brown’s will likely be no exception. Time tends to smooth over the sting of a trade, especially one built around financial reality rather than performance.

By the time Boston is ready to make it official, the emotions around Brown’s exit should look very different than they do today. Stevens already sounds like he’s preparing for that moment.

Brown gave this franchise a championship and a decade of relevance. Whenever the rafters call his name, few will argue he didn’t earn it.