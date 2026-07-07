Celtics’ Brad Stevens Has Blunt Response to Jaylen Brown Trade Critics

The Boston Celtics have faced a week of intense scrutiny since trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft picks. The deal was widely criticized as an underwhelming return for one of the best two-way players in the league, and Brown himself went public with his feelings about how the communication was handled. Brad Stevens addressed all of it Monday, and he did not shy away from the criticism.

One question, in particular, cut to the heart of everything the basketball world has been debating.

Is there something everyone is missing in the evaluation of this trade?

Stevens’ Response to the Celtics Critics

When asked whether the media and fans were overlooking something in their assessment of the Brown deal, Stevens was direct.

“No, I would just say, listen, we have to make really hard decisions with every piece of information that we have,” Stevens said. “And ultimately this was the decision we came to. Obviously, in many circles that’s not popular and we understood that coming into it.”

Stevens did not claim the decision was misunderstood or that critics were missing a hidden factor. He acknowledged the unpopularity of the move and stood behind it anyway. He also addressed the role of advanced analytics in the process, noting it was a small piece of information rather than a driving force.

“You take in every angle and every ounce of information that you have and you put it all together,” Stevens said. “For me, advanced analytics was a small piece of information for me.”

Why Stevens Pulled the Trigger

The explanation Stevens offered centered on financial reality rather than any dissatisfaction with Brown as a player or person. Brown has more than $185 million remaining on his contract, and keeping him alongside Jayson Tatum and his $190 million deal would have left roughly 70 percent of Boston’s salary cap tied to two players.

“The path looked a little bit more challenging to me,” Stevens said. “I’m not going to stand up there and be defensive about that. But the path looked a little bit more challenging with 70% of our cap, and such a high percent of our usage tied into two players.”

George’s contract structure, with one year remaining and a player option, gives the Celtics the future flexibility Stevens prioritized. The draft picks add to that runway. Whether the basketball return matches what Brown would have provided is the question Stevens acknowledged he cannot definitively answer yet.

On the Communication With Brown

Stevens also addressed Brown’s public comments about feeling disrespected during the process. He pushed back on the characterization that Brown was kept in the dark, noting the two had several conversations dating back to early June.

“I will say we had several talks,” Stevens said. “If he feels that way, then I’m sorry about that.”

He framed the decision as one that was painful personally, not just professionally. “As Jaylen and I sat down in early June and we talked about potential future in Boston and elsewhere, I told him if we were ever to trade Jaylen that would be a sad day for me personally,” Stevens said.

Final Word for the Celtics

Brad Stevens knows this trade is not popular. He said so himself. He made it anyway, believing that financial flexibility and draft capital represent a better long-term path than locking in two supermax players.

Whether he is right will take years to determine. For now, the criticism is loud. Stevens addressed it directly and did not run from it.