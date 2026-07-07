Celtics’ Brad Stevens Open to ‘Big Swing’ Trade After Jaylen Brown Deal

On Monday, Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens and owner Bill Chisholm were faced with the unenviable task of meeting with the media. That’s not unusual at this time of year, but most such press conferences take on a celebratory tone, welcoming new players or draftees. This was a bit more somber. Stevens and Chisholm, to their credit, got in front of the media to explain one of the most unpopular trades in franchise history–sending Jaylen Brown off to the Sixers for a package of two first-rounders, two second-rounders and Paul George.

In finding ways to cope with what seems to be a serious step back, fans and observers of the Celtics have suggested that Stevens has something else up his sleeve–that there must be another deal coming. While it was apparent that there is nothing imminent in the works for the Celtics, Stevens did say that trading away Brown left Boston in better position to make another trade–maybe sooner, maybe later.

Celtics’ Brad Stevens Excited About Adding Picks

When explaining the appeal of the trade for the Celtics brass, Stevens highlighted the flexibility the new draft picks give the Celtics.

As things stand, the Celtics own their own picks in 2027 and 2029, plus from 2031-33. They owe their 2030 pick to the Blazers and will own the Sixers’ 2031 pick. The 2028 situation is complicated, but most likely it will result in the Celtics keeping their own pick (San Antonio has swap rights, but the Spurs are contenders) and a pick from the Clippers if they’re in the lottery.

If the Clippers are not in the lottery in 2028, Boston should get both the Sixers’ and the Clippers picks, plus their own. There are a lot of other scenarios in 2028, but just to focus on the most likely: It’s either the Celtics’ own pick plus a Clippers lottery pick, or the Celtics’ own pick plus the Sixers and Clippers picks in the back half of the draft.

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Brad Stevens Has Five Tradeable First-Rounders

That gives the Celtics five tradeable first-rounders. Stevens said he understands that, in losing Browns, fans don’t necessarily care about picks. But he said it does open up a path for another trade.

From Stevens: “From the draft assets, I get it. I am a fan first and foremost, as a kid, I could care less about what picks came back, right? Especially second-round picks. I get it. But the draft assets in this deal, the way we looked at it is, they are two premium assets. And so the quality of the assets, the ’31 Philly and the super-complicated 2028 pick, both offer potential—who knows?—big swings at the apple.

“And then the second-round picks are sweeteners that you can use in deals, that you can do things that can put a team over the top, or maybe draft Jordan Walsh or Dillon Mitchell or somebody you’re really excited about.”

Celtics’ Potential Trade Targets

The Celtics do still have a trade scenario they could put into action–Boston can use its $27.7 million traded player exception it got in the Anfernee Simons deal. Because Paul George waived his trade kicker, the Celtics have extra wiggle room below the first luxury tac apron–about 48 million. If they send out Sam Hauser, they can take back an $18 million player and stay under the apron.

That would allow them to pursue a player like Herb Jones of the Pelicans or Keldon Johnson of the Spurs, which would cost them Hauser and a draft pick, but give them a young player to continue to add to their depth.

The Celtics also do not have to pull such a deal now–they can wait until closer to the trade deadline, as the exception does not expire until then.