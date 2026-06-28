Celtics Quietly Eye Breakout Guard Amid Jaylen Brown Trade Buzz

As Jaylen Brown continues to generate trade interest around the NBA, the Boston Celtics are quietly exploring another avenue to strengthen their roster.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Celtics are among several teams expected to pursue unrestricted free agent Brandon Williams after the best season of his young NBA career.

The report arrives as Boston navigates one of its busiest offseasons in years, balancing blockbuster trade speculation involving Brown while evaluating lower-cost additions capable of improving the roster regardless of whether the four-time All-Star remains in green.

Celtics Join Race for Brandon Williams

Scotto reported Sunday that Williams has emerged as one of free agency’s more intriguing young guards.

“Several teams are expected to show interest in signing Williams as an unrestricted free agent, including the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and the Mavericks, who want to retain him,” Scotto wrote.

Dallas also holds Williams’ Early Bird rights, giving the Mavericks an important advantage if they choose to retain him.

That contractual edge, however, has not discouraged rival contenders.

Williams enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 assists in 66 games, including 15 starts, while emerging as one of the Mavericks’ most reliable backcourt contributors.

Jaylen Brown Continues to Draw Leaguewide Interest

Boston’s reported interest in Williams comes as Brown remains one of the NBA’s most-discussed trade candidates.

According to Scotto, Brown has drawn trade interest from multiple teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

The report follows ESPN insider Shams Charania‘s recent disclosure that the Celtics have been actively engaged in trade conversations involving Brown, although no deal appears imminent.

Team president Brad Stevens has consistently maintained that Brown remains central to the franchise’s future.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said after the NBA Draft. “I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

Brown remains under contract for three more seasons after helping lead Boston to the 2024 NBA championship, earning both Eastern Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP honors during that title run.

Whether Brown ultimately remains in Boston or not, the volume of reported interest underscores how active the Celtics have been in evaluating every possible path to improving the roster.

Williams Could Strengthen Celtics’ Backcourt

Regardless of what happens with Brown, Williams addresses a practical need.

Boston has continued searching for affordable rotation players capable of creating offense without requiring the ball in their hands every possession.

Williams proved he could fill that role in Dallas.

The former Arizona guard developed into an efficient scorer who can push the pace, attack the paint and facilitate offense as either a starter or reserve.

At just 25 years old, he also fits Boston’s long-term vision of surrounding its veteran core with younger contributors capable of growing into larger roles.

Competition Could Complicate Celtics’ Pursuit

Landing Williams, however, will be far from straightforward.

Along with the Celtics, the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks are all expected to pursue the breakout guard, while Dallas retains a significant advantage because of Williams’ Early Bird rights.

That leverage could force Boston to compete aggressively if it determines Williams is an ideal fit.

For now, Brown’s future remains the headline story.

But championship contenders rarely focus on only one transaction at a time.

As the Celtics continue navigating trade inquiries involving one of their franchise cornerstones, they are also exploring complementary additions who could strengthen the supporting cast regardless of how those larger discussions unfold.

Williams may not command the attention generated by Brown.

Yet for a Boston team determined to remain among the Eastern Conference’s elite, the breakout guard has quietly become one of the more intriguing names to watch as free agency approaches.