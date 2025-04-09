Should Celtics Sit Jaylen Brown Before Playoffs?

Jaylen Brown has heard it all before. Can’t be the No. 2. Won’t win next to Tatum. Can’t live up to the contract. His answer? Finals MVP.

But with the playoffs less than two weeks out, Brown isn’t brushing off the noise—he’s limping through it.

The Celtics pulled out a gutsy 119–117 overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night, capping off a 4–0 sweep of the season series. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 34. Jayson Tatum hit the game-tying three. Boston found its late-game mojo.

And yet, the biggest headline wasn’t what happened. It was what didn’t.

Brown sat the entire fourth quarter and OT.

Celtics Win, But Brown Sits

This marked the second straight game where Brown was held under 25 minutes. He finished with 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes before heading to the bench with what’s being called a bone bruise and lingering knee tendinopathy. Not ideal when you’re less than two weeks away from defending a title.

Coach Joe Mazzulla addressed it postgame.

“We just got what we needed to get out of him as he continues to push himself and test himself,” Mazzulla told @NoaDalzell

This isn’t about workload. It’s about a dude who usually wears armor taking hits without one.

Brown’s Mentality vs. The Moment

Brown’s grit has never been in question. But there’s a fine line between toughness and risk. And Kristaps Porzingis—who’s quietly become one of the Celtics’ most thoughtful voices—summed up what everyone’s thinking.

“He’s a tough dude… but to what extent we need that right now? Maybe he needs to take care of it and make sure he’s going to be ready for the most important moment.” via @NoaDalzell

There’s no easy answer. Brown himself knows there’s no magic fix.

“There’s no guarantee that rest or anything like that is going to make this thing better.” via MassLive

So now Boston’s best hope might be time—and trust.

The Stakes Aren’t Just Health

Brown’s story is layered. Just last June, he helped bring Banner 18 to Boston. The questions about fit, ego, chemistry—all erased with a Finals MVP trophy.

“We’ve been through a lot… The media have said all different types of things: We can’t play together, we are never going to win. We heard it all. But we just blocked it out, and we just kept going.” via NBC Sports Boston

This year, the Celtics have looked even better. But that journey, that defense of the crown—it depends on Brown being Brown. Not 60%. Not decoy Brown. Finals MVP Brown.

The 65-Game Dilemma

Here’s the wrinkle. Brown has played in 62 games. The threshold to qualify for All-NBA and other awards? 65. He needs to suit up three more times. But is chasing hardware worth risking health?

Celtics analyst Brian Barrett of Off The Pike doesn’t think so. He’s called for Boston to shut Brown down until the playoffs. It’s a take that’s gaining traction—and probably getting passed around the locker room.

Tread Carefully, But Tread Together

There are three games left in the regular season. Ten days until the real battle begins.

Boston’s looked every bit the part of a juggernaut. But the championship run doesn’t happen unless their co-captain can run with them.

Porzingis nailed it after the Knicks win:

“It shows his heart and how bad he wants to be out there… but that’s who he is.” via @NoaDalzell

Brown is built for these moments. But if the Celtics want to hang another banner, the next few decisions might matter just as much as any shot he takes in the playoffs.