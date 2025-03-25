Tatum Fans Hold Their Breath

Jayson Tatum isn’t just playing the best basketball of his life—he’s leading the best team in the NBA. The Boston Celtics are primed for a repeat, and Tatum is the engine behind everything they do. But just as the postseason comes into view, Boston’s biggest strength was suddenly lying flat on the hardwood.

Tatum left the Celtics’ 113–95 win over the Sacramento Kings late in the third quarter after a dangerous landing on Domantas Sabonis’ foot during a three-point attempt. The play, which resembled Zaza Pachulia’s infamous foul on Kawhi Leonard, was called a Flagrant 1.

Tatum got up, hit one of two free throws, and then walked straight to the locker room. And just like that, a dominant night turned into a tense wait for medical results.

It cast a shadow over what was otherwise Boston’s sixth straight win and 53rd of the season. And with Jaylen Brown just returning from injury against Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Tatum’s Injury Brings Sabonis Foul Under Scrutiny

Tatum had 25 points, seven boards, and eight assists before the fall. On the shot, he came down on Sabonis’ foot, twisting his ankle on the landing. The play was called for a Flagrant 1, but it brought up immediate comparisons to the play that derailed Leonard’s playoff run in 2017.

Sabonis, who recently returned from injury himself, expressed remorse postgame.

“I feel bad,” Sabonis told reporters, via @BrendenNunesNBA. “I’ve had a horrible last month personally, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. So I can only apologize.”

Boston hasn’t yet provided a detailed update on Tatum’s ankle. With 10 games left in the regular season, all eyes are on how serious the injury is—and how it affects Boston’s playoff path.

Celtics Will Go As Far As Tatum Can Take Them

Boston’s system is strong, the bench is deep, and Mazzulla has them playing unselfish, disciplined basketball. But make no mistake—this team runs through Tatum.

Without him, the dynamic shifts.

Even so, the Celtics aren’t without answers. Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday have all shown they can carry stretches, and Boston’s elite defense gives them a margin most teams don’t have. Payton Pritchard’s recent form adds backcourt punch, and Al Horford’s leadership still matters. They can hold the line for a few games—but anything beyond that, and Tatum’s absence becomes a ceiling.

He’s averaging 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists this year. He’s shouldered the biggest assignments, hit game-winners, and kept Boston steady when injuries hit others. If this injury is anything more than minor, the ripple effect across the East will be immediate.

And if it’s not serious? Expect Tatum to be back on the court—adding to his resume, chasing that second ring, and reminding everyone who’s really at the center of it all.