Celtics Named Strong Suitor for $125 Million Star to Pair With Jayson Tatum

The NBA offseason will soon start to heat up for the championship-oriented Boston Celtics, the franchise fabled for its success in June.

This time around, however, the Celtics didn’t come close to the month only two teams get to play in each year. Boston’s season ended roughly a month ago after a brutal first round collapse to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anytime a supposedly title-bound team falls short, changes are likely. Anytime that team sees its season end on a 3-1 collapse to a rival, changes are inevitable.

After the playoff exit, it has become well known that the Celtics are in dire need of some frontcourt help.

According to Boston.com writer Colin McCarthy, the Celtics should be viewed as a serious contenders for 28-year-old star big man John Collins, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

“At 28 years old, he averaged 13 points and five rebounds per game, shooting over 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range,” McCarthy wrote. “In a larger role with the Utah Jazz in 2024-25, he averaged over 19 points per game, so he’s proven to be more than capable as an offensive threat.”

John Collins May Not Be an Easy Signing, But the Fit is There

What do the Celtics do more than anybody in the NBA? Shoot 3-pointers.

Collins, who is early in the prime of his career, has proven to be an outstanding perimeter shooter at 6-foot-9, despite being more recognized for his explosive leaping ability.

McCarthy notes Collins could ask for a contract the Celtics may not want to offer, but the on-paper fit next to Boston’s best player is there.

“Collins might command a larger contract than Boston is willing to offer, depending on what its approach will be to the luxury tax,” McCarthy wrote. “But his play style would seem to fit nicely alongside Tatum’s.”

The Celtics won’t ever blankly turn away an elite shooter, but they are perhaps in the market for a rim-protecting, defensive-minded big man. Collins, shorter than the traditional power forward or center, would fit more seamlessly as a wing, but that’s not an area the Celtics are looking to address.

But if Collins is available at a reasonable price, the Celtics shouldn’t hesitate to add to their depth of strong shooters.

How Aggressive Will Brad Stevens Be in Free Agency/on the Trade Market?

Boston is another team that has been floated as a suitor for disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP and a hands-down top-five player, would almost certainly require the Celtics to include Jaylen Brown in the deal. But the Celtics have not yet shown any signs they’re getting ready to shop Brown this summer.

Brown, 29, is coming off the best season of his professional career; his trade value is likely as high as it could be. Right now, it feels like the Celtics can go only two directions — go all-in for Antetokounmpo, or retain their core and add quality rotational pieces (like Collins) to the mix.

Boston’s existing core is a proven champion, but the NBA landscape is a revolving door.

Especially with what the league is seeing in the ongoing Western Conference finals between the Thunder and Spurs, it is clear the blueprint to winning is elite depth and cavalcade of two-way players.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is well-recognized for elite roster construction. It would be stunning if he left the roster from last season unchanged.

All signs point to Stevens and the front office coming together to map out an offseason plan to reinsert the Celtics among the robust championship contenders.