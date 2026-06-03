Celtics Bold Trade Pitch Forms Massive $540 Million Trio Around Jayson Tatum

It’s June, which means trade season is almost upon the NBA again. Many are expecting the Boston Celtics to be squarely in the mix of things.

The Celtics’ 2025-26 season quickly went from remarkable to forgettable. A surprise 56-win season to a first-round collapse. Conversations about years of strong title contention to a potential roster overhaul.

Now fans are left wondering if the esteemed duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has reached its endpoint.

While there are still no reports of the Celtics looking to break up the Jays, trade talks around Brown are starting to pick up steam.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a potential suitor for Brown. If the Pelicans choose to acquire Brown this offseason, they will offer the Celtics a trade package centered around two key stars, according to Robinson.

“Acquiring an All-NBA force like Jaylen Brown requires a massive financial and talent match, meaning the Pelicans would have to part with some of their most valuable assets. Sources close to the situation indicate that if New Orleans aggressively pursues the Celtics star, the blueprint for their blockbuster trade offer would center directly around Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and significant draft capital.”

Why the Celtics Could Entertain the Offer

It’s no secret Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is in line to make some changes to the team’s roster in the coming months.

After the Celtics were eliminated by the rival Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, Stevens noted his team’s struggles during the season against the best clubs in the Association.

If Boston wants to reshape its future trajectory, adding two All-Star caliber players in their 20s in exchange for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Brown may be a worthy move. And, as Robinson notes, Brown would be sent to a team that could help maximize his strengths coming off an MVP-quality season.

“Moving Murray and Murphy would give Boston an elite, defensive-minded playmaker and a tier-one floor spacer to restock their rotation after parting with one of their franchise anchors. Meanwhile, the blockbuster exchange would allow New Orleans to construct a formidable, championship-level perimeter attack entirely around Brown’s dynamic scoring and postseason experience.”

Why Boston Has True Reason to Move Brown This Summer; How Pels Stars Fit With Jayson Tatum

Brown, 29, is a perennial All-Star and All-NBA player in the middle of his prime. That alone could give the Celtics plenty of incentive to not immediately commit to moving him, but at least exploring what’s out there.

If the Celtics were to add Murphy, a 25-year-old two-way star, and Murray, an excellent facilitator — something Boston has lacked in the Tatum era — and elite on-ball defender, would form a formidable Big Three around Tatum. The deal would deliver defense and offense all in one unique package — plus draft picks.

Boston appears set to continue re-calibrating a contender around Tatum, who is expected to return to full health by the start of next season.

Tatum, 28, would immediately benefit from having a player of Murray’s ilk to depend on. It would remove substantial ball-handling duties from Tatum’s plate and allow him to assume more of a prototypical small forward role.

Murphy, though not the caliber of Brown, will recoup a lot of the scoring the Celtics would lose by dealing five-time All-Star to New Orleans.

It remains to be seen if the Pelicans will aggressively pursue Brown. If not, it is largely unlikely the Celtics would opt to move on from their star who was in MVP conversations this season.