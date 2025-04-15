Celtics’ Al Horford Gives Positve Update on Jaylen Brown Injury Status

Jaylen Brown has been suffering from a bone bruise over the past few weeks. The Boston Celtics All-Star missed the final few games of the regular season. As such, there has been some concern regarding Brown’s potential availability during the postseason.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, April 15, Al Horford provided a positive update on Brown’s potential status ahead of Boston’s opening playoff game on Sunday, April 20.

“He looked great today,” Horford said. “I was very happy to see him out there doing everything. It’s a really good sign for us. To answer your question, it’s tough. I feel like there’s a lot of things that he kind of has to deal with when you’re in that position. Jaylen is very strong mentally. I feel like he finds a way. He’s the type where he’s out here, putting in the work and trying to get himself ready to go. He understands what’s in front of us. I know that, mentally, he’s going to be in a good place. I’m just excited to see him go from this point forward.”

Brown is an integral part of Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. Not only is the Georgia native one of the best play finishers in the NBA, he’s also an elite defender, especially at the point of attack. Boston will need Brown at his best if they want to make another run toward a championship.

Celtics’ Jrue Holiday is Confident Brown is Ready

Jrue Holiday also spoke to the media on April 15. The veteran guard also shared his belief that Brown would be ready to go once the playoffs started. Holiday also noted how Brown is tough enough to play through a slight pain barrier if it’s deemed safe to do so.

“I think he’s fine,” Holiday said. “I’m pretty sure if y’all asked him, he’d be fine, too. I think it’s whatever it takes to win. We’ve seen people step up throughout the whole year, I guess last two years. We’ll continue to do that. I guess supporting him is honestly, whatever he needs. If he needs a break, which, knowing JB, he probably won’t, and he probably won’t even accept it if he needs it. But whatever it is, we’ll be there for him.”

If Brown is cleared to play, it will be interesting to see whether Mazzulla adjusts his role. If so, Brown could find himself operating more off-ball, looking to get into his spots in the mid-range and shoot off the catch. After all, if he’s lacking his usual burst, he won’t be much of a threat at the rim.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Should Step Up

With Brown’s role potentially altered, Jayson Tatum will likely step into a bigger role in terms of scoring. Tatum has embraced an all-around approach over the past two seasons, but might be tasked with forgoing some of his playmaking if Brown isn’t at his best.

According to Kendrick Perkins, who was speaking on an April 10 episode of ESPN’s First Take, the NBA should be weary of facing Tatum.

“When I look at what Jayson Tatum has brought to the table,” Perkins said. “And I look at how he has a chip on his shoulder, he’s gonna remind the world, especially with Jaylen Brown not being 100% of who the hell he is, I think this is the postseason for him to not only go out there and get another championship, but to go get a Finals MVP, and to make sure he remind everybody that when LeBron and Steph leave, y’all better mention my name for it being the next face of the NBA.”

The Celtics will find out who their first playoff opponent is on Tuesday, April 15, as the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic go toe-to-toe for the opportunity to face the reigning champions.