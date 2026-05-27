Celtics Get Bad Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Interest

Momentum is growing behind the rumors and reports about the Boston Celtics being interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the upcoming offseason. Jaylen Brown is likely the best player that will be on the market in a trade for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. However, that doesn’t mean that Giannis is looking at Boston as one of his preferred destinations.

NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the following news on his SiriusXM show with Marc Stein:

“I haven’t heard Boston linked. I am not talking from the Boston Celtics’ standpoint. I am talking from Giannis’ camp. I have not heard Boston yet.”

Haynes is one of the most respected reporters for sources in the NBA since he has a lot of close connections with active players. Antetokounmpo apparently has not viewed the Celtics among his best options of the realistic trade partners interested in him on the trade market.

Boston would likely have to talk Giannis into extending his contract after a trade since he only has one guaranteed year left. Teams won’t be content to give up valuable assets, let alone a player of Brown’s level, to rent Antetokounmpo for one season in the case he leaves in free agency next summer.

Which Teams Does Giannis Have Interest In?

Haynes making this comment adds to the other aspect of the story that Giannis’ camp has shown interest in joining other teams that are hopeful of trading for the two-time MVP. The past year featured various rumors that link a couple of teams to Antetokounmpo.

Giannis reportedly requested a trade to the New York Knicks last summer as the team he most wanted to play for. Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, the Knicks are unlikely to make any big trades after this current run to the NBA Finals with a chance at winning the NBA Championship.

The Miami Heat have also been praised by Giannis due to both the location and the respect he holds for the organization. Betting markets currently list Miami as the top favorite team to land Antetokounmpo if he does in fact finally get traded away this offseason. Boston would have to talk Giannis into wanting their situation over the Heat and other teams.

Jayson Tatum Remains Key In Giannis Trade

The Celtics are in a unique position after trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis last season. Despite overachieving this season and getting the most out of their talent, Jayson Tatum and Brown are the only true All-Stars on the roster.

Trading away Brown for Giannis would weaken the depth even more to warrant Antetokounmpo needing to respect the rest of the roster. Giannis must believe that he and Jayson Tatum are good enough to play effectively together and lead the franchise to an NBA Championship.

Role players like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser would likely get many open shots as three-point shooters. However, Tatum and Antetokounmpo both being top ten players at the same time is the key to this move. Giannis must believe that Tatum is healthy and good enough to be his main help come playoff time.