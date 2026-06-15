Celtics Linked to Blockbuster Trade Sending Jaylen Brown to Clippers

The Boston Celtics have spent nearly a decade building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, one of the NBA’s most successful star pairings.

According to a new report, that partnership could become the centerpiece of one of the NBA’s biggest offseason shakeups.

Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal reported Monday that a potential three-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would send Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston, Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to Milwaukee.

Sources stressed to Dallas Hoops Journal that the proposal is merely one of several concepts being modeled around a possible Antetokounmpo trade and that no deal is considered imminent.

Still, the framework underscores the growing belief around the league that Boston remains firmly in the Giannis conversation.

Celtics Continue to Surface as Giannis Antetokounmpo Destination

The Celtics have gained momentum as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo in recent weeks.

Veteran NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that while the Miami Heat are widely viewed as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination should he leave Milwaukee, Boston continues to surface behind the scenes.

“Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo’s current wish list but likewise continue to whisper that the idea of landing in Boston is still in his thoughts somewhere,” Stein and Fischer wrote in The Stein Line newsletter.

Any pursuit of Antetokounmpo would immediately transform Boston’s roster and championship outlook.

Afseth noted that Celtics president Brad Stevens has publicly discussed the need for greater impact around the rim, an area where Antetokounmpo’s elite athleticism and interior dominance would provide an immediate solution.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 games during an injury-shortened season.

Jaylen Brown Would Be the Cost of a Blockbuster Deal

The biggest obstacle to any Antetokounmpo deal has always been Boston’s need to part with one of its franchise pillars.

Brown appears to be the logical centerpiece.

The five-time All-Star delivered arguably the finest season of his career in 2025-26, averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

Brown also remains in the prime of his career at age 29 and carries significant value around the league.

Afseth reported that the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers have all been linked to Brown, making the Clippers’ involvement in the proposed framework a surprising wrinkle.

Brown’s Latest Comments Add More Intrigue

Brown’s remarks after congratulating the New York Knicks on their championship run are also likely to fuel additional speculation.

“This season’s over, so getting prepared for next season,” Brown said during a livestream. “A lot of people think they’ve seen the best version of me, and you stand corrected.”

Brown then added a line that could take on added significance amid the trade rumors.

“We’ll see where the chips fall, but I’m excited about that.”

The comment could simply reflect the uncertainty that accompanies every NBA offseason.

Yet with Boston increasingly linked to Antetokounmpo and multiple teams reportedly interested in Brown, the phrase “we’ll see where the chips fall” is certain to attract attention.

For years, breaking up the Tatum-Brown tandem seemed unthinkable.

But if Antetokounmpo truly becomes available before the NBA Draft, the Celtics may soon face the most consequential roster decision of the Brad Stevens era.