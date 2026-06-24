Celtics’ Brad Stevens Drops Honest Take on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum’s Future

The Boston Celtics made their first-round selection on Tuesday night, taking Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. with the 27th overall pick. But the real focus inside the Auerbach Center had little to do with the draft board.

The hours leading up to the pick had been consumed by something far bigger. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics had offered Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks to Milwaukee in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks chose Miami’s package instead, leaving Boston without the superstar and with a complicated reality to navigate.

When Brad Stevens walked to the podium close to midnight, most of the questions waiting for him had nothing to do with Cenac. They were about Brown, the trade fallout, and what comes next.

One Answer From Stevens Cut Through the Noise

Stevens was measured throughout the press conference. He deflected specifics about the Antetokounmpo pursuit, declined to confirm how close the Celtics came to completing a deal, and offered careful non-answers when asked directly whether Brown would be on the roster next season.

Then came a different question. A simpler one.

“Do you believe Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can still bring a championship to Boston?”

Stevens did not wait for the interviewer to finish.

“Yes,” he said.

No pivot to process or context. Just conviction. In a press conference built on diplomatic non-answers, that single word landed differently than everything else Stevens said all night.

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The Context That Makes It Matter

Brown is coming off the best individual season of his career.

He carried the Celtics without Jayson Tatum for most of the year while Tatum recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon, averaged close to 30 points per game, and cemented himself as one of the best two-way players in the league.

Just last month, during a Twitch stream, Brown publicly stated his desire to remain in Boston for the next decade. That commitment now sits alongside the reality that the Celtics were willing to include him in a deal for Antetokounmpo just weeks later.

The Giannis pursuit did not work out. Miami assembled a larger package that included Tyler Herro, multiple young players, and significant draft capital. Boston’s offer centered on Brown and picks. The Bucks chose the broader haul.

Now Stevens has to navigate the aftermath. A franchise cornerstone who publicly committed to the city discovered, in real time, that the front office explored moving on from him. The “yes” on the championship question suggests Stevens still believes in the partnership. Whether Brown feels the same way after this week is a different conversation.

Final Word for the Celtics

Stevens answered dozens of questions on Tuesday night. Most of the responses were careful, layered, and deliberately open-ended. He did not confirm Brown’s future. He did not deny the trade talks. He walked every line available to him.

But one answer broke the pattern. One word, delivered before the question even finished.

That “yes” carried weight. It was direct. Whether it is enough to settle what is happening between Brown and Boston remains to be seen.

The word was clear. What follows will tell us if he meant it.