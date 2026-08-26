Celtics’ Brad Stevens Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have spent the summer reshaping the roster. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft picks. Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson were brought in to add depth and experience. The franchise looks different heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Brown trade has dominated every conversation around the organization since it happened. The basketball case has been debated endlessly. The emotional cost has been harder to measure.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man who made the call offered a window into what it has been like on his side.

Stevens Gets Candid in Cape Cod

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke publicly on Tuesday at a Cape Cod Speaker Series event held at Cape Cod Community College. Green jerseys filled the room.

Stevens started light, joking that he had been on the receiving end of plenty of creative labels over the summer. The room laughed. But when the questions turned toward the trade, the tone changed.

“I’m sure a lot of people immediately got to Jaylen Brown, right, or immediately go to Marcus Smart a couple years ago, and that’s a really hard part of the job,” Stevens said. “And, you, again, try to be as upfront and honest as you can, but there are a lot of factors when you end up making a decision and you’re leaning on a lot of people, leaning on a lot of information.”

Stevens placed the Brown trade alongside the most painful decisions of his tenure and did not try to soften either one.

“I wish you would’ve been around last summer when we basically had to trade Jrue Holiday,” Stevens said. “That’s like brutal. Or we go through this long arduous process and ultimately decide to trade Jaylen, whose numbers will likely go up in the rafters in Boston. Not fun.”

The Toll of the Trade

Stevens has spent the summer defending the move on basketball terms. The logic has been laid out repeatedly since July. But even in a lighter moment, the weight showed through.

When a fan jokingly asked Stevens to draw on his pharmaceutical sales background and sell Prozac to the Celtics fanbase, he laughed along with the room. His answer, though, carried a layer of honesty beneath the humor.

“I can’t say that I slept well, or have slept well, but those are the hard decisions sometimes that come with the gig,” Stevens said.

The Feeling of the Celtics Locker Room

While Stevens has been carrying the weight of the decision, the players have begun processing it in their own way.

Pritchard spoke earlier this week about what Brown’s departure means to him. The two shared a locker room for the better part of six years, and Pritchard credited Brown with investing in his development during a time when his roster spot was far from certain. But Pritchard did not dwell on the loss. He acknowledged the business, accepted the reality, and shifted his focus to the season ahead.

“It’s part of the business. Nothing’s actually that shocking to me anymore,” Pritchard said. “You’re just used to seeing big things and I think changes happen all the time. It always sucks to see a brother and a teammate that you played with for a long time go, but you move on and you get ready to go to war against him.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Brad Stevens traded a player whose number will likely hang in the rafters at TD Garden. He said it himself on Tuesday in front of a room full of fans on Cape Cod.

Nobody in the organization is pretending the move was easy. Pritchard called it losing a brother. Stevens called it brutal. The words are different. The weight behind them is the same.

Brown’s chapter in Boston is over. The impact he left behind is not something anyone involved is ready to move past quietly.