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Celtics’ Brad Stevens Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 06: General Manager Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics watches warmups before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have spent the summer reshaping the roster. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft picks. Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson were brought in to add depth and experience. The franchise looks different heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Brown trade has dominated every conversation around the organization since it happened. The basketball case has been debated endlessly. The emotional cost has been harder to measure.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man who made the call offered a window into what it has been like on his side.

Stevens Gets Candid in Cape Cod

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke publicly on Tuesday at a Cape Cod Speaker Series event held at Cape Cod Community College. Green jerseys filled the room.

Stevens started light, joking that he had been on the receiving end of plenty of creative labels over the summer. The room laughed. But when the questions turned toward the trade, the tone changed.

“I’m sure a lot of people immediately got to Jaylen Brown, right, or immediately go to Marcus Smart a couple years ago, and that’s a really hard part of the job,” Stevens said. “And, you, again, try to be as upfront and honest as you can, but there are a lot of factors when you end up making a decision and you’re leaning on a lot of people, leaning on a lot of information.”

Stevens placed the Brown trade alongside the most painful decisions of his tenure and did not try to soften either one.

“I wish you would’ve been around last summer when we basically had to trade Jrue Holiday,” Stevens said. “That’s like brutal. Or we go through this long arduous process and ultimately decide to trade Jaylen, whose numbers will likely go up in the rafters in Boston. Not fun.”

GettyJaylen Brown drives the ball in a game against the 76ers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Toll of the Trade

Stevens has spent the summer defending the move on basketball terms. The logic has been laid out repeatedly since July. But even in a lighter moment, the weight showed through.

When a fan jokingly asked Stevens to draw on his pharmaceutical sales background and sell Prozac to the Celtics fanbase, he laughed along with the room. His answer, though, carried a layer of honesty beneath the humor.

“I can’t say that I slept well, or have slept well, but those are the hard decisions sometimes that come with the gig,” Stevens said.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 2: President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics addresses the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Feeling of the Celtics Locker Room

While Stevens has been carrying the weight of the decision, the players have begun processing it in their own way.

Pritchard spoke earlier this week about what Brown’s departure means to him. The two shared a locker room for the better part of six years, and Pritchard credited Brown with investing in his development during a time when his roster spot was far from certain. But Pritchard did not dwell on the loss. He acknowledged the business, accepted the reality, and shifted his focus to the season ahead.

“It’s part of the business. Nothing’s actually that shocking to me anymore,” Pritchard said. “You’re just used to seeing big things and I think changes happen all the time. It always sucks to see a brother and a teammate that you played with for a long time go, but you move on and you get ready to go to war against him.”

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Celtics

Brad Stevens traded a player whose number will likely hang in the rafters at TD Garden. He said it himself on Tuesday in front of a room full of fans on Cape Cod.

Nobody in the organization is pretending the move was easy. Pritchard called it losing a brother. Stevens called it brutal. The words are different. The weight behind them is the same.

Brown’s chapter in Boston is over. The impact he left behind is not something anyone involved is ready to move past quietly.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics’ Brad Stevens Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade

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