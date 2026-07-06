Celtics Eyed Two-Time All-Star Center for Jaylen Brown Before Paul George Trade

The blockbuster trade that reshaped the Boston Celtics almost looked entirely different.

Before ultimately sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, Boston aggressively explored a path to acquire Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Şengün—a player one league source said the Celtics would have traded Brown for “in a heartbeat,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The proposed framework never moved beyond the exploratory stage. Still, the report provides a revealing glimpse into Boston’s priorities as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens weighed one of the most consequential trades of his tenure.

Rather than simply collecting draft assets, the Celtics were searching for the next foundational star.

Şengün Was Boston’s Preferred Prize

According to Siegel, the Rockets were among the many teams the Celtics contacted after making Brown available in trade discussions.

Boston’s objective was straightforward: acquire future draft capital while identifying a young cornerstone capable of leading the franchise’s next era.

That search quickly led to Şengün.

“One of the major reasons why the Celtics were interested in doing business with Houston was due to Alperen Şengün being described as a player Boston would’ve moved Brown for ‘in a heartbeat,'” one source close to the situation told ClutchPoints.

Although conversations never progressed into a formal offer, the report underscores how highly Boston valued the 24-year-old All-Star center.

Three-Team Durant Framework Emerged

Detroit eventually entered the equation.

According to Siegel, the Pistons attempted to construct a three-team framework involving the Celtics and Rockets.

Under the concept, Kevin Durant would have gone to Detroit, Şengün would have landed in Boston and Brown would have joined Houston.

The structure never gained meaningful momentum.

Houston reportedly had no interest in moving both Durant and Şengün in the same transaction and never emerged as a serious Brown suitor despite the All-Star forward reportedly having interest in joining the Rockets.

Without Şengün becoming available, the framework quickly dissolved.

Why the Celtics Coveted Şengün

It’s easy to understand why Stevens identified Şengün as one of the few players worth building a blockbuster around.

The 23-year-old earned his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2025-26 after averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks across 72 games.

Few centers combine elite interior scoring with advanced playmaking the way Şengün does, and his continued defensive growth has elevated him into one of the league’s premier young two-way big men.

For a Celtics franchise preparing for life after Brown, Şengün represented far more than a replacement.

He offered the possibility of a new centerpiece capable of anchoring the organization for the next decade.

Celtics Pivoted to Paul George

With Houston unwilling to include Şengün, the Celtics shifted their attention elsewhere.

Boston ultimately completed one of the offseason’s biggest trades by sending Brown to the rival 76ers in exchange for George and draft compensation.

The move reflected a different organizational philosophy.

Instead of acquiring one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, Stevens opted for an accomplished veteran who can contribute immediately while also adding to Boston’s collection of future assets for a bigger move down the road.

A Rare Look Behind the Curtain

The report offers one of the clearest windows yet into how Boston evaluated Brown’s trade market.

Rather than accepting the richest package of draft picks available, the Celtics aggressively pursued a young star they believed could define the franchise’s next chapter.

Houston never made Şengün available, changing the trajectory of negotiations and ultimately steering Boston toward Philadelphia.

The Celtics still landed a former All-Star in George.

But for a brief moment, Boston envisioned its post-Jaylen Brown future looking very different—with Alperen Şengün at the center of it.