Celtics Trade Pitch Lands 43% 3-Point Shooter for Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics have already reshaped the roster around Jayson Tatum once this summer. Another move could turn an approaching contract decision into an upgrade on the wing.

Boston was among the teams that expressed trade interest in Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson earlier this offseason, according to HoopsHype. Johnson, 30, is entering the final year of his contract at $23.06 million after shooting career highs of 48% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Here is one hypothetical framework:

Boston Celtics receive: Cam Johnson

Denver Nuggets receive: Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and the most favorable 2030 second-round pick among Phoenix, Portland and Washington

Boston acquired that second-round asset from Philadelphia in the Jaylen Brown-Paul George blockbuster.

It would allow the Celtics to pursue Johnson without surrendering either of the premium first-round assets acquired for Brown.

Pay Pritchard or Trade Him?

The proposal would force Boston to cash in two valuable rotation players.

Pritchard will become extension-eligible Oct. 10 for up to $67 million over three years, creating an eventual decision for Brad Stevens: commit additional long-term money to the 28-year-old guard or consider moving him while his value remains high.

Hauser, meanwhile, gives Denver an established movement shooter on a considerably cheaper contract than Johnson.

Together, Pritchard and Hauser make roughly $18.6 million this season. Johnson’s $23.06 million salary would increase Boston’s payroll by approximately $4.4 million, but the Celtics have room beneath the first apron based on public salary figures.

Johnson would offer something Boston covets around Tatum and Paul George: size and elite shooting. At 6-foot-8, he could stretch defenses without requiring the ball, giving Tatum another high-level target when opponents load up on his drives.

The Celtics would essentially be consolidating two good role players into the player they believe better complements the top of their rotation.

Nuggets Get Their Second-Apron Escape Hatch

Denver has an equally compelling reason to listen.

After the Peyton Watson trade and subsequent signing of DeMar DeRozan, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks projected the Nuggets $3.15 million above the second apron, with 14 guaranteed contracts and a projected $75 million luxury-tax bill.

This trade would cut roughly $4.4 million from Denver’s payroll.

Using Marks’ projection, that would move the Nuggets approximately $1.3 million below the second apron, subject to final league accounting.

And Denver would receive more than financial relief. Pritchard could provide another ballhandler and scorer around Nikola Jokic, while Hauser could replace much of Johnson’s floor-spacing. The Nuggets would also receive a second-round pick with legitimate upside: whichever 2030 selection finishes highest among Phoenix, Portland and Washington. Boston controls that pick through the Brown trade.

That is why including a first-round pick would be unnecessarily rich for Boston.

Bruce Brown Could Fill Pritchard’s Role

A two-for-one deal would also open a roster spot.

That could matter because Bruce Brown remains an unrestricted free agent. The former NBA champion averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season.

If Brown is willing to take a veteran-minimum deal this late in free agency, Boston could use him to replace some of Pritchard’s ballhandling and perimeter defense. Brown would not replicate Pritchard’s shooting, but he would bring versatility and playoff experience at a dramatically lower price.

The broader roster maneuver would effectively become Pritchard and Hauser for Johnson and Brown, while Boston preserves its first-round arsenal.

For a contender built around Tatum and George, that is a consolidation gamble worth considering.